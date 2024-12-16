‘PM lives in past or illusion, never in present’: Kharge slams Modi in Rajya Sabha

Congress president and leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking untruth in the Lok Sabha and said that “the PM either lives in the past or in illusion but never lives in the present.” Kharge alleged that in the NDA’s 11 years of power, the Constitution and democracy have not been strengthened. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House on Monday. (Sansad TV)

Kharge countered Modi’s criticism against first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the debate on the Indian Constitution in the Rajya Sabha on Monday as he defended the Constitutional amendment in the early years of Independence and said that the BJP and its parent bodies such as the Jan Sangh and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had opposed the Tricolour and the Constitution.

Speaking after finance minister Nirmala Sithraman, ho was a student at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Kharge said, “RSS, Jansangh and BJP’s intent was to make laws according to Manusmriti. Those who disliked the flag, Ashok Chakra and the Constitution, are trying to teach us about the Constitution. Vaccines will not erase your sins. Before giving us advice, you should fix your governance.”

“Have you come here to distort or discuss the Constitution? All students of JNU are progressive and they have made major contributions in nation-building. Those who have studied at JNU believe in democracy. But here, they say undemocratic things. People of this country forced them (the BJP) to change their heart after 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” added Kharge.

Kharge said the RSS had staunchly opposed the Constitution and its mouthpiece, Organiser, had opposed universal adult franchisee and reminded the BJP that its ideological forefathers didn’t fight in the freedom movement or went to jail.

He referred to the PM and Rajnath Singh’s speeches in the Lok Sabha and said, “You never said what you did for the country or how many times you went to jail. Those who never fought for the country can’t value her independence.”

In the Lok Sabha, the PM said that the Congress’ biggest “jumla” is “garibi hatao” (poverty alleviation). In response, Kharge said, “You (PM) are the biggest deceiver. You had promised ₹15 lakh to poor families, 2 crore jobs and doubling of farmers’ income. The jumlawalas are diverting the country’s attention. These people are 100X of Goebbels.”

“The PM lives either in the past or in illusion. He does not live in the present. In 11 years, what has he done to strengthen the Constitution? We had given food security, compulsory education, MGNREGA. All these measures helped you during the Covid,” Kharge said, adding that “the PM’s speeches don’t make any impact”.

As the PM argued in the Lok Sabha that there was no elected government between 1947 to 1952 but key amendments to the Constitution were passed, Kharge defended some of the amendments including one empowering the downtrodden. He also reminded that the cabinet which approved those amendments included Jan Sangh ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

“In your hatred against Nehru, you have delegitimised Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, as in those years Mukherjee was also in the cabinet. The PM should have thought before speaking. PM forgot that the provisional Parliament that made the first amendment also had Shyamaprasad Mukherjee. It was Ambedkar, Ballabhbhai Patel’s suggestion and Sardar Patel said amendment is the only remedy,” Kharge said.

“In the name of Nehru, you insulted everyone. Whatever Nehru wanted to do, Patel and Ambedkar were with him. PM also distorted the issue of Nehru’s letter to states. I want to remind him that BR Ambedkar defended this amendment while speaking for two hours. What is Modi opposed to? We want to say BJP is opposed to reservation and that’s why they are opposed to caste census,” Kharge added.