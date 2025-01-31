PM Modi accepts French President’s invite to attend AI Summit, says MEA

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, and India has accepted the invite. French President Emmanuel Macron with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image) (Twitter/@PMOIndia)

While speaking at a press briefing, Jaiswal said that India is also developing its own AI program.

"French President has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Artificial Intelligence Action Summit and we have accepted their invite. We will update you about further details," he said.

On February 10-11, France will host the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, gathering at the Grand Palais, Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organizations, CEOs of small and large companies, representatives of academia, non-governmental organizations, artists and members of civil society, a statement by the Elysee Palace said.

Jaiswal also said that after Chinese startup DeepSeek shocked the world, India has their own AI program and are further developing it.

"We have our own program and we want to further develop that and in that regard we are in touch with several of our partners with whom we engage on technology issues technology collaboration and we would like to further strengthen them," he said.

The government is going to host Open Source model like Deepseek on Indian servers soon said Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

"We are going to do this very soon. Already, the team has worked the details the servers are required? how much capacity is required? All those details have been worked out. We will very soon be hosting those open source models on Indian servers," says Vaishnaw.

This comes at a time when Chinese startup DeepSeek with their open source reasoning model R1 has challenged the narrative that entitles need access to large amounts of GPU for building frontier models.

The Indian government is working on the portal from which startups and researchers can access GPUs. Through this portal, startups and researchers can access the highly valued GPUs necessary for training AI models at much lower prices. (ANI)