In field of science, India found place among top 10 nations: PM at key event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) via video-conferencing. During his address, PM Modi lauded the increasing participation of women in Extramural Research and Development. According to the Prime Minister, the "efforts of science can turn into significant achievements only when they reach from 'lab to land'". Extramural research refers to the research that is funded by a source other than the university, such as by federal grants. The five-day session is taking place at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Maharashtra, which is celebrating its centenary this year. The theme of this year's ISC is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment."

Here are top quotes by PM Modi from his address at the 108th Indian Science Congress:

1. “In the field of science, India has found its place in the top 10 countries of the world. Till 2015, in 130 countries, India was in 81st place in the Global Innovation Index. In 2022, we leaped to 40th place. In the Ph.Ds and startup ecosystem, India is among the top three countries."

2. “Science should make India atmanirbhar (self-reliant)."

3. “With 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets, India's millets and their use should be further improved with the use of science.”

4. “We need to work on subjects that are important for the entire humanity and the increasing needs of India. If the scientific community works towards the innovation of energy requirements, it would help the country.”

5. “The efforts of science can turn into significant achievements only when they reach from 'lab to land' and when their impact is from 'global levels to grassroots'.”

6. “In the last eight years, the participation of women in Extramural research and development has doubled. The increasing participation of women is a reflection of the progress of society and science.”

7. “Data analysis is rapidly moving ahead. It helps in converting information into insight and analysis into actionable knowledge."

8. “Recently, India got the responsibility of G-20 chairmanship. Women leading development is also a major priority among the major topics of G-20.”

9. “The development of science in India, to meet India's needs, should be the basic motivation of our scientific community.”

10. “The role of India's scientific power will be very important in the height at which India will be in the next 25 years.”