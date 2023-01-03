PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress today. 10 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) via video conferencing on Tuesday. The five-day session will take place at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University - which is celebrating its centenary this year. The previous edition of the ISC was held in Bengaluru in January 2020.

Here is all you need to know about the 108th Indian Science Congress session:

1. The theme of this year's ISC is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment.”

2. According to a government release, the session is expected to focus on sustainable development with inclusive involvement of all sections of society including women, and deliberate on holistic growth, reviewed economies, and sustainable goals.

3. A unique hallmark of the ISC this year is the ‘Children Science Congress’ being organised to provide opportunities for children to use their scientific temperament and knowledge and to realize their creativity through scientific experiments.

4. The sessions will discuss the 'Farmer's Science Congress' that will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract youth to agriculture.

5. The sessions will also include the ‘Tribal Science Congress' which will provide a platform for the scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge systems and practice, along with focusing on the empowerment of tribal women.

6. The Plenary Sessions will feature Nobel laureates, leading Indian and foreign researchers, experts, and technocrats from a wide variety of fields, including space, defence, IT, and medical research.

7. Several top leaders including the governor of Maharashtra and chancellor of Maharashtra Public Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari, union minister and chairman of the Advisory Committee of RTMNU Centenary Celebrations Nitin Gadkari, union minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh, and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are set to attend the event. Along with this, Vice Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Dr. Subhash R. Chaudhari, and General President of Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), Kolkata, Dr. Vijay Laxmi Saxena will be present.

7. The sessions will showcase applied research in Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, Animal, Veterinary, and Fishery Sciences, Anthropological and Behavioural Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth System Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Information and Communication Science and Technology, Material Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Medical Sciences, New Biology, Physical Sciences, and Plant Sciences, as per the release.

8. A special programme - the mega expo ‘Pride of India’ - will display the strengths and achievements of the government, corporate, PSUs, academic and R&D institutes, innovators, and entrepreneurs from all across the country.

9. A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held. The event will witness lectures by renowned women scientists.

10. The first session of ISC was held in 1914.