PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi among BJP's Karnataka star campaigners. List here

Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released the list of its star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections which includes PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda as prominent leaders who would campaign for the party in the southern state ahead of the assembly elections. Karnataka would go to polls in a single phase of voting on May 10.(File)

The 40-member list includes prominent names like Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Prahalad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, ex-CM BS Yediyurappa, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

However, the names of leaders like MP Tejasvi Surya and Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, who is contesting the election from Shikaripura, were not in the list.

BJP on Monday released its third and the last list of 10 who will be in the fray for the elections in Karnataka, where the party is hoping to retain power. The party dropped its prominent leader Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura seat, and fielded his wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali in his place. Mahadevapura made headlines last year after many areas in this constituency had submerged in water due to heavy rains.

The list also included Hubli-Dharwad-Central segment, from where former chief minister Jagadish Shettar was willing to contest. The party announced its state general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai from this seat.

Karnataka would go to polls in a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

(With inputs from ANI)