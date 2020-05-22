e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 cr immediate relief for cyclone Amphan-hit Bengal

PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 cr immediate relief for cyclone Amphan-hit Bengal

PM Modi held a review meeting at the school where Mamata Banerjee pitched for greater central assistance to help people rebuild their lives.

india Updated: May 22, 2020 13:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi addresses media in Kolkata. (Photo ANI)
PM Modi addresses media in Kolkata. (Photo ANI)
         

The central government stands with West Bengal in these testing times and will provide immediate advance assurance of Rs 1,000 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he wrapped up a visit to the state that had been battered by cyclone Amphan this week. This is PM Modi’s first outstation visit in nearly three months.

PM Modi was received at the airport by governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and chief minister Mamata Banerjee - who accompanied him on the aerial survey of some of the worst-affected parts of the state before landing near a school in Basirhat, 50 km from Kolkata airport.

PM Modi held a review meeting at the school where Mamata Banerjee pitched for greater central assistance to help people rebuild their lives. Banerjee said at least 80 people had been killed in Bengal due to the cyclone, many due to electrocution.

Click here for Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates

In a brief statement to the media after the meeting, PM Modi said the Centre and state are working together to provide all possible help to people.

“All aspects relating to rehabilitation, reconstruction will be addressed. We all want West Bengal to move ahead. The Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing times,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi didn’t get into Mamata Banerjee’s demand to declare the cyclone that had wreaked havoc in the state as a ‘national disaster’.

In government rules, there is no provision for such a notification but political parties in states hit by disasters routinely make this demand to underscore that the Centre should loosen the purse strings and give more assistance than would be permissible under disaster management rules.

Mamata Banerjee has complained for a few days that the Centre wasn’t moving enough to help Bengal. “We haven’t received any money to fight the Covid-19 pandemic till date,” the chief minister told reporters after cyclone Amphan left behind a trail of destruction and damage.

Help should arrive fast and not after 500 days, she told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. It was at the same event that she had appealed to PM Modi to visit the state to see the damage for himself.

PM Modi’s public announcement of Rs 1,000 crore advance assurance was designed to address this complaint.

PM Modi said Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of persons who died in the cyclone and Rs 50,000 each to persons seriously injured.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone Amphan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In