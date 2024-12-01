PM Modi asks police to be strategic, meticulous, adaptable, and transparent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for the use of technology to reduce the constabulary's workload and suggested that police stations be made the focal point for resource allocation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)(DPR PMO)

He also urged police forces to become more strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent in their operations.

He also expressed concern over the rising threats posed by digital frauds, cybercrimes and the potential of deepfakes to disrupt relations.

While addressing concluding session of the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police gathering, the Prime Minister encouraged officers to harness the dual power of Artificial Intelligence and Aspirational India to transform challenges into opportunities.

PM Modi added that wide-ranging discussions had been held on national and international dimensions of security challenges and expressed satisfaction on the counter strategies that emerged during the conference, an official statement said.

As a counter measure to the potential threats generated by digital frauds, cybercrimes and AI technology, the Prime Minister called on the police leadership to convert the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing India's double AI power of artificial intelligence and Aspirational India.

Appreciating the steps taken in urban policing, Modi suggested that each initiative be collated and implemented entirely in 100 cities of the country.

He expanded the mantra of SMART policing and called on the police to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent.

The SMART policing idea was introduced by the prime minister at the 2014 conference in Guwahati. It envisaged systemic changes to transform the Indian police to be Strict and Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, Techno-savvy and Trained (SMART).

About 250 officers in the rank of director general and inspector general of police physically attended the three-day conference while more than 750 others participated virtually.

Union home minister Amit Shah and national security advisor Ajit Doval, among others, attended the meeting.



With PTI inputs