PM Modi meets traders, shopkeepers during Arunachal visit; unveils projects worth 5,100 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday morning for a day-long visit to the state. Modi landed at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi, following which he travelled to the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on a helicopter. PM Modi termed the reduction in GST rates with the beginning of the festive season as ‘Bachat Utsav’.(X/ @NarendraModi)

On his arrival, the Prime Minister met with shopkeepers and traders, in the backdrop of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, which will come into effect from today. The new regime slashes the GST on 375 items – from essentials to electronics and automobiles, while also introducing a simplified two-tier tax slab structure.

PM Modi termed the reduction in GST rates with the beginning of the festive season as ‘Bachat Utsav’. During his meeting with the traders and shopkeepers, Modi also handed them placards which said ‘Garv se kaho yeh swadeshi hai’. In response, the shop owners told PM Modi that they would place the placards in their stores.

PM Modi was received at the Raj Bhavan helipad by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and Governor KT Parnaik, PTI reported.

The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated infrastructure projects worth ₹5,125.37 crore in the state during a function at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar. These included two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district, and a convention centre in Tawang, PTI reported.

The Tato-I project has a capacity of 186 mw and will be jointly developed by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), at a cost of ₹ ₹1,750 crore. The project, once completed, is expected to generate around 802 million units of electricity annually.

The Heo project, with a capacity of 240 mw, will also be developed by the state government and NEEPCO at ₹1,939 crore. It will produce 1,000 million units of electricity per year, according to PTI.