PM Modi, Bill Gates discuss AI, digital divide and India’s leading role in tech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interaction with philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Friday discussed artificial intelligence (AI), the digital divide and the use of technology in empowering women in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates during a meeting at his residence in New Delhi (PTI)

Modi said he believed in the democratisation of technology as it gives everyone an equal opportunity and added that he is taking technology to villages.

The PM said that he used to hear about the digital divide in the world and had decided that he would not allow anything like that to happen in India.

“I decided I would not allow a digital divide in India and hence took the infrastructure to villages across the country. …Digital public infrastructure is a major requirement in itself.”, Modi said.

The PM highlighted the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme, through which women who did not even know how to ride bicycles were now piloting drones and noted that women are more open to adopting technology in India.

Gates praised India’s leading role in adapting technology and delved into his personal life and journey with technology and his vision for it moving forward.

The tech billionaire, who is on a visit celebrating 25 years of Microsoft in India, said that he is drawn to the nation not only by his experience with Microsoft here but also by the charitable Gates Foundation’s success in the country.

Gates has made multiple trips to India in the last few months and has interacted with the PM on several occasions.

The two recently had extensive discussions during the G20 summit held last year. On AI, PM Modi said it should not be seen as a magic tool or a replacement for people’s laziness to do some work.

He noted how he used AI during the G20 summit to translate speeches and also his addresses in different languages at several events.

Modi also said that representatives from around the world had expressed curiosity regarding India’s digital revolution during the Summit and that he had explained to them that the nation had “democratised” technology to prevent monopolies. “It is by the people and for the people.”, the PM claimed.

Gates said that India’s G20 raised things like digital innovations. “…Our foundation is so excited about the past results that you have achieved here in India, that we would be a partner in trying to take that into many other countries,” Gates said.

Modi also noted how India used the digital CoWin platform to provide Covid vaccination slots and certificates to its people.

Modi said that India had lagged behind during the first and second industrial regulations because it had been a colony, but expressed confidence that it would gain a lot during the current “fourth industrial revolution”, which had a digital element at its core.

The two also discussed the use of technology for the public good with the PM saying that he wanted to allocate funds to Indian scientists for their research in cervical cancer to develop vaccines for its prevention at minimal cost. He promised that his new government would ensure vaccination for all Indians, particularly girls.

Speaking on climate change, Modi emphasised the need to stop using parameters like electricity and steel to define levels of development and adopt terminology like ‘green GDP’ and ‘green employment’.

Gates, who dropped out of Harvard University to start Microsoft, said, “I am so lucky I was born at a time when the chip miracle happened. I got a very good education. Because I have an optimistic view in life, dropping out of school to take the risk didn’t seem that dangerous to me.”

Speaking about his passion for technology, which he had nurtured since he was very young, Gates said that he was still inspired and excited by seeing how people used technology and were empowered by it.

When Gates asked the Prime Minister whether he was fascinated by technology, Modi responded, “I am not an expert but have childlike curiosity for technology.”

