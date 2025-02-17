PM Modi makes an exception, goes to Delhi airport to receive Qatar Amir | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday as a special gesture to receive the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Delhi.(X/MEAIndia)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar was also present at the airport.

“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow,” wrote PM Modi in a post on X.

The Amir of Qatar is on a state visit to India from 17 to 18 February. During his visit, he will meet Jaishankar, PM Modi, and President Droupadi Murmu.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the visit will provide “further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership”.

Qatar's Amir is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

He will meet with PM Modi on Tuesday to discuss various aspects of the bilateral relationship with India. The two countries will also exchange memorandums of understanding (MoU) covering various sectors.

Al-Thani is visiting India at PM Modi's invitation. This marks his second state visit to India, having earlier visited in March 2015.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Commerce Ministry will organise a joint business forum in New Delhi on Tuesday. At the forum, business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders will explore investment opportunities and technological partnerships between India and Qatar.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will deliver the inaugural address in the presence of Qatar Amir. “This forum underscores the shared vision of India and Qatar for long-term economic cooperation, reinforcing their commitment to fostering trade, investment, and innovation across key sectors,” said a press release by the ministry.

Bilateral relations between New Delhi and Doha have continued to strengthen in areas such as trade, investment, energy, technology, culture, and people-to-people ties.

MEA said that the Indians residing in Qatar form the country's largest expatriate community and are “appreciated for their positive contribution to the progress and development of Qatar.”

(With agency inputs)