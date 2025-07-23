PM Modi departs for UK, Maldives to strengthen trade, Indian Ocean security

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday enhancing economic cooperation and strengthening efforts aimed at peace and stability in the Indian Ocean will be the focus of his two-nation tour of the UK and the Maldives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a two-day visit to the UK on Wednesday. (PTI)

Modi departed for a two-day visit to the UK on Wednesday, with the formal signing of a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) set to the highlight of the trip. He will then travel to the Maldives during July 25-26 to be the guest of honour at the Indian Ocean archipelago’s Independence Day celebrations, marking a significant turnaround after a particularly frosty patch in ties.

India and the UK share a comprehensive strategic partnership that has witnessed significant progress in recent years and bilateral collaboration spans a wide range of areas such as trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, education, research, sustainability, health and people-to-people ties, Modi said in a statement.

At his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Modi said the two sides “will have the opportunity to further enhance our economic partnership, aimed at fostering prosperity, growth and jobs creation in both countries”.

Modi will be hosted separately by Starmer and King Charles III during the visit.

The PM is visiting the Maldives at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu to join celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two sides.

“I look forward to my meetings with President Muizzu and other political leadership, to advance our joint vision of a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and to strengthen our cooperation for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean Region,” Modi said.

“I am confident that the visit will yield tangible outcomes, benefiting our people and advancing our Neighbourhood First policy,” he added.

India-Maldives ties were hit after Muizzu came to power on an “India Out” plank in the presidential election in late 2023. His policies in the early stage of his presidency sought to move the Maldives closer to China. However, there was a thaw after Muizzu was invited to Modi’s swearing-in for his third term in June last year, and India extended considerable economic assistance to help the Maldives overcome a balance of payments crisis.