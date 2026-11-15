PM Modi extends wishes on Chhath Puja's sandhya arghya, prays for peace and prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended heartfelt wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Sandhya Arghya of the Chhath Mahaparv.

The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath. (PTI/Representative Image)

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens for the Sandhya Arghya of the Chhath Mahaparv. May this sacred occasion, dedicated to worshipping nature, bring renewed awareness and vitality to everyone, and further strengthen harmony in society. May everyone’s life be illuminated by the grace of the Sun God. Jai Chhathi Maiya!"

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Also Read: Chhath Puja's lesser-known Kosi Bharna ritual involves sugarcane canopies and earthen lamps

Deep Dive What is Sandhya Arghya during Chhath Puja? Sandhya Arghya is the offering of prayers to the setting Sun on the third day of Chhath Puja. Devotees gather near riverbanks or other water bodies for the ritual. Why do devotees worship Chhathi Maiya during Chhath Puja? Devotees seek Chhathi Maiya’s blessings for the health and protection of their children and the well-being of their families. Chhath Puja honours both her and the Sun God. What is Kosi Bharna, and when is it performed during Chhath Puja? Kosi Bharna is a night-time ritual in which sugarcane stalks form a canopy, with lamps and offerings placed beneath it. It is observed on the third night, after Sandhya Arghya, though not every family performs it.

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{{^usCountry}} The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). {{/usCountry}}

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The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water.

Also Read: Chhath Puja 2026: The story of Chhathi Maiyaa, the mother goddess who protects children and blesses families during Chhath Puja

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The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water.

On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn.

Also Read: Neha Sharma on Chhath Puja | The festival feels like home no matter where you are

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The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.