PM Modi extends greetings to the Nation on Lohri

On the occasion of Lohri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the nation.

"Wishing you all a Happy Lohri. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society," Modi tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lohri is celebrated every year on January 13.

The festival of Lohri marks the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring.