Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared photographs of his meeting with former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at Patna airport, ahead of the inauguration of the Nitish Setu.

The pictures showed the two leaders exchanging warm greetings and sharing a hug. (X/Narendra Modi) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The pictures showed the two leaders exchanging warm greetings and sharing a hug.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“It was a delight to meet Nitish Kumar Ji at Patna airport,” Modi said in a post on X, sharing the photographs.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates ‘Nitish Setu’ in Bihar today: What we know about six-lane, cable-stayed bridge

Deep Dive Where does the Nitish Setu bridge connect? The six-lane bridge crosses the Ganga, connecting Bidupur in Vaishali district with Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna. How is Nitish Setu expected to improve travel in Bihar? It provides another crossing over the Ganga, easing pressure on Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu and reducing travel time between north and south Bihar. It is also expected to improve access to Patna and markets for nearby residents, farmers and businesses. Why was the bridge named Nitish Setu? The bridge was named after former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. The project was conceived during his tenure, and the naming has prompted political arguments over who deserves credit for it.

He was received by JD (U) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders at the Patna airport.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister arrived in Patna from where he proceeded to Bihar's Vaishali district to launch several infrastructure and development projects, worth over ₹34,000 crore, including a six-lane bridge over the Ganga. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister arrived in Patna from where he proceeded to Bihar's Vaishali district to launch several infrastructure and development projects, worth over ₹34,000 crore, including a six-lane bridge over the Ganga. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The 9.76-km-long six-lane bridge, which connects Bidupur block in Vaishali to Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna, has been named 'Nitish Setu', in deference to the former Bihar chief minister, on whose watch the project was conceived and came close to completion.

The state government has spent ₹2,099.54 crore from its own resources on the project. The bridge, which stretches nearly 20 km when the approach roads on both ends are included, is expected to give a boost to the agrarian economy of densely populated north Bihar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The new connectivity is expected to make it easier to transport litchis, bananas, maize, vegetables and other farm produce from the region, which is known for its fertile soil but has a high population density.

The government also expects the Bidupur-Kachchi Dargah Corridor to attract investors, with the potential to develop into a tourism and logistics hub.

The bridge is also expected to ease traffic congestion on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, which has connected Patna and Hajipur for more than four decades.

Meanwhile, the naming of the bridge has sparked a war of words between the ruling NDA and the opposition RJD. The RJD, which has shared power with Nitish Kumar in the past, is seeking to claim a share of the credit for the project.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With inputs from agencies)