Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah a kalash of Gangajal from Triveni. Shah is on a two-day state visit to India from November 22 to 23, his first visit to the country since assuming office in March 2026.

PM Modi meets Nepal PM Balendra Shah at Hyderabad House. (Screengrab from X/@ANI) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Shah presented Modi with Rudraksh and Chandan from the sacred Pashupatinath Temple, news agency ANI reported.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Shah also held bilateral talks with Modi at Hyderabad House on Monday, followed by a call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Deep Dive What gifts did Narendra Modi and Balendra Shah exchange during Shah’s India visit? Modi gifted Shah a kalash of Gangajal from Triveni. Shah presented Modi with Rudraksh and Chandan from the Pashupatinath Temple. What is the Ayodhya-Jan akpur rail service and how could it benefit travellers? The planned service links Ayodhya Dham in India with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, with stops including Gorakhpur, Raxaul and Jaynagar. It is expected to improve access for pilgrims, family visits and other travel. What areas did Modi and Shah discuss during their bilateral talks? The talks were expected to cover the full range of India-Nepal relations and regional and international issues. Areas of cooperation included trade, connectivity, energy, infrastructure, technology, education and disaster management.

According to the ministry of external affairs (MEA), the discussions would cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Featured Video

Track Nepal PM India visit LIVE updates here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Nepal on 23 November 2026 to review the full range of India–Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the ministry stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Nepal on 23 November 2026 to review the full range of India–Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the ministry stated. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The MEA also highlighted the historical, cultural and civilisational foundations of India-Nepal relations, noting that cooperation between the two countries has expanded across traditional as well as emerging sectors.

"India and Nepal share close and friendly relations, rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties. Bilateral cooperation has witnessed progress across diverse sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity, with growing engagement in newer areas such as start-ups, technology and innovation, and sports," the ministry said.

PM Modi to host luncheon

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of Shah and his 34-member government delegation.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, investment and infrastructure development. Both countries are also expected to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering several areas of mutual interest, including education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

Connectivity and energy cooperation are also expected to feature prominently during the visit. The two sides are expected to inaugurate several completed projects in these sectors and lay foundation stones for upcoming initiatives.

Earlier today, Shah paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and wrote in the memorial's visitor book, describing truth as "a power unmatched by any force" and compassion as "the ultimate strength".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"At this sacred place, I pay profound homage to Mahatma Gandhi, whose life proved to the world that truth possesses a power unmatched by any force," Shah wrote in his signed message.

Linking Gandhi's legacy with Nepal's heritage, the Nepalese prime minister added, “On behalf of the people and Government of Nepal, I offer my deepest tribute. Coming from the birthplace of Lord Buddha, I behold in Gandhiji's legacy that very same immortal light: the profound truth that compassion is the ultimate strength, and that true leadership lies in selfless service to the humblest among us.”

Reaffirming Kathmandu's commitment to bilateral ties, he wrote, “In honouring Gandhiji's timeless spirit, I reaffirm Nepal's solemn commitment to nurture this enduring bond with deep honesty, mutual respect, and unwavering trust.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Raj Ghat visit came after Shah was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier on Monday, with Modi in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies)