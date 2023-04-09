PM Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: Inaugural session 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ program begins
PM Modi in Karnataka visit LIVE updates: To mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, PM will inaugurate a 3-day mega event in Mysuru, Karnataka on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in programmes to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ in Karnataka on Sunday. He visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the morning and interacted with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation activities. He also visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu and had an interaction with mahouts and kavadis there.
During his visit, PM Modi interacted with Field Directors of tiger reserves that scored the highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise. Additionally, he will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA), a global initiative aimed at protecting and conserving seven major big cat species --Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar, and Cheetah. The alliance will have the membership of range countries that are home to these magnificent species.
Apr 09, 2023 12:47 PM IST
Prime Minister greets crowd at Mudumalai
Apr 09, 2023 12:36 PM IST
PM Modi feeds elephants at Theppakadu elephant camp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve of Tamil Nadu, fed elephants at Theppakadu elephant camp on Sunday, and interacted with mahouts and kavadis at the elephant camp.
Apr 09, 2023 11:51 AM IST
‘Glimpses from the Bandipur Tiger Reserve’: PM Modi tweets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share ‘glimpses from Bandipur Tiger Reserve’ in Karnataka which he visited on Sunday to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’.
Apr 09, 2023 11:41 AM IST
PM to inaugurate ‘Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Commemoration of 50 Years of Project Tiger' program as part of his visit to Karnataka, where he will also release two publications - ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation’, a summary report of the 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves.
Apr 09, 2023 11:33 AM IST
PM Modi visits Theppakadu elephant camp at Mudumulai Tiger Reserve
After visiting the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his way to Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu.
Apr 09, 2023 11:21 AM IST
PM Modi shares picture from Bandipur Tiger Reserve
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his picture at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka which he visited to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’.
Apr 09, 2023 10:57 AM IST
Don't sell Bandipur to Adani', Congress appeals PM Modi
The Karnataka Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he visited the Bandipur national forest on Sunday and took a safari. The state unit has appealed to him not to sell the national property to businessman Adani. Read more
Apr 09, 2023 10:42 AM IST
PM Modi on Project Tiger
Apr 09, 2023 10:42 AM IST
Union minister Ashwini Choubey on Project Tiger
Apr 09, 2023 10:05 AM IST
About Bandipur Tiger Reserve
Located amidst the picturesque surroundings of the towering Western Ghats on the Mysuru-Ooty highway in Karnataka, it is an important part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve that constitutes Karnataka’s Rajiv Gandhi National Park (Nagarahole) to its Northwest, Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary to its South, and Kerala’s Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary to its Southwest. Once the private hunting grounds of the erstwhile Maharajas, and nestled in the foothills of the Nilgiris, Bandipur has had a long tryst with tigers.
Apr 09, 2023 10:04 AM IST
Over 200 species of birds are found in Bandipur Tiger Reserve
Over 200 species of birds and a diversity of flora add to its attraction. Bandipur also supports a wide range of timber trees including teak, rosewood, sandalwood, Indian-laurel, Indian Kino tree, giant clumping bamboo.
Apr 09, 2023 10:00 AM IST
PM Modi to release ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation’
PM Modi will also inaugurate the programme 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'. During the programme, he will release the publications 'Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation', a summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves, declare tiger numbers and release a summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle).
Apr 09, 2023 09:35 AM IST
India's tiger numbers
India's tiger numbers, meanwhile, are ticking upwards: the country's 2,967 tigers account for more than 75% of the world’s wild tiger population. India has more tigers than its protected spaces can hold, with the cats also now living at the edge of cities and in sugarcane fields.
Tigers have disappeared in Bali and Java and China’s tigers are likely extinct in the wild. The Sunda Island tiger, the other sub-species, is only found in Sumatra. India's project to safeguard them has been praised as a success by many.
Apr 09, 2023 09:35 AM IST
About Project Tiger
Project Tiger began in 1973 after a census of the big cats found India’s tigers were fast going extinct through habitat loss, unregulated sport hunting, increased poaching and retaliatory killing by people. Laws attempted to address those issues, but the conservation model centered around creating protected reserves where ecosystems can function undisturbed by people.
Apr 09, 2023 09:34 AM IST
About Bandipur Tiger Reserve
According to the state forest department, the National Park was formed by including most of the forest areas of the then Venugopala Wildlife Park established under the government notification dated February 19, 1941 and the area was enlarged in 1985 extending over an area of 874.20 Sq.Km and named as Bandipur National Park. This reserve was brought under 'Project Tiger' in 1973, PTI reported.
Apr 09, 2023 09:32 AM IST
Species at Bandipur Tiger Reserve
Apart from tigers and elephants, a number of other endangered species such as sloth bears, gaurs, Indian rock pythons, jackals, muggers, and four-horned antelopes can be spotted in Bnadipur Tiger Reserve.
Apr 09, 2023 09:20 AM IST
PM Modi takes jungle safari at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve
Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to safari at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday. He was seen sporting a camouflage clothing and a hat before going on a safari and he will also interact with field staff of the popular tiger reserve. Read more
Apr 09, 2023 09:08 AM IST
PM Modi to launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA)
Prime Minister Modi will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).
In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi had called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to obliterate demand and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia.
Apr 09, 2023 09:04 AM IST
PM Modi to release tiger census data at 11 am
PM Modi to release tiger census data at 11 am at Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
Apr 09, 2023 08:39 AM IST
PM Modi arrives at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka
Apr 09, 2023 08:32 AM IST
PM Modi on safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve
Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes on a "safari" at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.
Apr 09, 2023 08:17 AM IST
Tight security in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve ahead PM's visit
Tight security cover has been thrown in and around Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris District, following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, MTR officials said on Tuesday.
Apr 09, 2023 08:17 AM IST
PM Modi to interact with Bomman-Bellie couple
PM Modi will visit Theppakadu elephant camp in MTR and also interact with the Bomman-Bellie couple, the main stars of Oscar Award winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers".
Apr 09, 2023 08:14 AM IST
Traffic diversion ahead PM's visit
The Chamarajanagar district administration's restriction on movement of vehicles in Bandipur reserve led to traffic snarls on Saturday, with many motorists taking a detour to reach Mysuru and Bengaluru. The restrictions will be in force till Sunday noon, officials said. Bandipur locals said vehicles were allowed to enter the tiger reserve area after a check at Melukamanahalli gate, which is resulting in long queues.
Apr 09, 2023 08:10 AM IST
PM Modi to release commemorative coin of ₹50
A commemorative coin of ₹50 on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger will also be released by Prime Minister Modi, reported ANI.
Apr 09, 2023 08:05 AM IST
Ban on tourist entry to Bandipur Tiger Reserve from april 6-9 ahead PM's visit
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bandipur National Park in Karnataka on Sunday, the district administration has banned tourist entry to the tiger reserve from April 6 to 9.
Apr 09, 2023 08:03 AM IST
PM Modi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves: PMO
Apr 09, 2023 08:02 AM IST
PM Modi to interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves
PM Modi will also interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.
Apr 09, 2023 08:00 AM IST
PM Modi to visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi will visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar district and interact with mahouts and 'kavadis' of the elephant camp.
Apr 09, 2023 07:59 AM IST
PM Modi to launch International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA)
PM Modi will release the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal', and also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).
IBCA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of the range countries harbouring these species.
Apr 09, 2023 07:55 AM IST
PM Modi to visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve
PM Modi will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday and release the latest tiger census data marking the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’. He will also interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities.