Home / India News / PM Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: Inaugural session 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ program begins
Live

PM Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: Inaugural session 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ program begins

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 12:49 PM IST

PM Modi in Karnataka visit LIVE updates: To mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, PM will inaugurate a 3-day mega event in Mysuru, Karnataka on Sunday.

PM Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday.
PM Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday.(Facebook/Narendra Modi)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in programmes to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ in Karnataka on Sunday. He visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the morning and interacted with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation activities. He also visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu and had an interaction with mahouts and kavadis there.

During his visit, PM Modi interacted with Field Directors of tiger reserves that scored the highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise. Additionally, he will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA), a global initiative aimed at protecting and conserving seven major big cat species --Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar, and Cheetah. The alliance will have the membership of range countries that are home to these magnificent species.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 09, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister greets crowd at Mudumalai

  • Apr 09, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    PM Modi feeds elephants at Theppakadu elephant camp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve of Tamil Nadu, fed elephants at Theppakadu elephant camp on Sunday, and interacted with mahouts and kavadis at the elephant camp.

  • Apr 09, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    ‘Glimpses from the Bandipur Tiger Reserve’: PM Modi tweets

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share ‘glimpses from Bandipur Tiger Reserve’  in Karnataka which he visited on Sunday to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’.

  • Apr 09, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    PM to inaugurate ‘Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Commemoration of 50 Years of Project Tiger' program as part of his visit to Karnataka, where he will also release two publications - ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation’, a summary report of the 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves.

  • Apr 09, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    PM Modi visits Theppakadu elephant camp at Mudumulai Tiger Reserve 

    After visiting the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his way to Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu.

  • Apr 09, 2023 11:21 AM IST

    PM Modi shares picture from Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    PM Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. (Facebook/Narendra Modi)
    PM Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. (Facebook/Narendra Modi)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his picture at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka which he visited to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’.

  • Apr 09, 2023 10:57 AM IST

    Don't sell Bandipur to Adani', Congress appeals PM Modi

    The Karnataka Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he visited the Bandipur national forest on Sunday and took a safari. The state unit has appealed to him not to sell the national property to businessman Adani. Read more

  • Apr 09, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    PM Modi on Project Tiger

  • Apr 09, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    Union minister Ashwini Choubey on Project Tiger

  • Apr 09, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    About Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    Located amidst the picturesque surroundings of the towering Western Ghats on the Mysuru-Ooty highway in Karnataka, it is an important part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve that constitutes Karnataka’s Rajiv Gandhi National Park (Nagarahole) to its Northwest, Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary to its South, and Kerala’s Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary to its Southwest. Once the private hunting grounds of the erstwhile Maharajas, and nestled in the foothills of the Nilgiris, Bandipur has had a long tryst with tigers.

  • Apr 09, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    Over 200 species of birds are found in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    Over 200 species of birds and a diversity of flora add to its attraction. Bandipur also supports a wide range of timber trees including teak, rosewood, sandalwood, Indian-laurel, Indian Kino tree, giant clumping bamboo.

  • Apr 09, 2023 10:00 AM IST

    PM Modi to release ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation’

    PM Modi will also inaugurate the programme 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'. During the programme, he will release the publications 'Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation', a summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves, declare tiger numbers and release a summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle).

  • Apr 09, 2023 09:35 AM IST

    India's tiger numbers

    India's tiger numbers, meanwhile, are ticking upwards: the country's 2,967 tigers account for more than 75% of the world’s wild tiger population. India has more tigers than its protected spaces can hold, with the cats also now living at the edge of cities and in sugarcane fields.

    Tigers have disappeared in Bali and Java and China’s tigers are likely extinct in the wild. The Sunda Island tiger, the other sub-species, is only found in Sumatra. India's project to safeguard them has been praised as a success by many.

  • Apr 09, 2023 09:35 AM IST

    About Project Tiger

    Project Tiger began in 1973 after a census of the big cats found India’s tigers were fast going extinct through habitat loss, unregulated sport hunting, increased poaching and retaliatory killing by people. Laws attempted to address those issues, but the conservation model centered around creating protected reserves where ecosystems can function undisturbed by people.

  • Apr 09, 2023 09:34 AM IST

    About Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    According to the state forest department, the National Park was formed by including most of the forest areas of the then Venugopala Wildlife Park established under the government notification dated February 19, 1941 and the area was enlarged in 1985 extending over an area of 874.20 Sq.Km and named as Bandipur National Park. This reserve was brought under 'Project Tiger' in 1973, PTI reported.

  • Apr 09, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    Species at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    Apart from tigers and elephants, a number of other endangered species such as sloth bears, gaurs, Indian rock pythons, jackals, muggers, and four-horned antelopes can be spotted in Bnadipur Tiger Reserve.

  • Apr 09, 2023 09:20 AM IST

    PM Modi takes jungle safari at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to safari at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday. He was seen sporting a camouflage clothing and a hat before going on a safari and he will also interact with field staff of the popular tiger reserve. Read more

  • Apr 09, 2023 09:08 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA)

    Prime Minister Modi will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

    In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi had called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to obliterate demand and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia.

  • Apr 09, 2023 09:04 AM IST

    PM Modi to release tiger census data at 11 am

    PM Modi to release tiger census data at 11 am at Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

  • Apr 09, 2023 08:39 AM IST

    PM Modi arrives at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

  • Apr 09, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    PM Modi on safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes on a "safari" at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

  • Apr 09, 2023 08:17 AM IST

    Tight security in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve ahead PM's visit

    Tight security cover has been thrown in and around Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris District, following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, MTR officials said on Tuesday.

  • Apr 09, 2023 08:17 AM IST

    PM Modi to interact with Bomman-Bellie couple

    PM Modi will visit Theppakadu elephant camp in MTR and also interact with the Bomman-Bellie couple, the main stars of Oscar Award winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers".

  • Apr 09, 2023 08:14 AM IST

    Traffic diversion ahead PM's visit

    The Chamarajanagar district administration's restriction on movement of vehicles in Bandipur reserve led to traffic snarls on Saturday, with many motorists taking a detour to reach Mysuru and Bengaluru. The restrictions will be in force till Sunday noon, officials said. Bandipur locals said vehicles were allowed to enter the tiger reserve area after a check at Melukamanahalli gate, which is resulting in long queues.

  • Apr 09, 2023 08:10 AM IST

    PM Modi to release commemorative coin of 50

    A commemorative coin of 50 on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger will also be released by Prime Minister Modi, reported ANI.

  • Apr 09, 2023 08:05 AM IST

    Ban on tourist entry to Bandipur Tiger Reserve from april 6-9 ahead PM's visit

    With Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bandipur National Park in Karnataka on Sunday, the district administration has banned tourist entry to the tiger reserve from April 6 to 9.

  • Apr 09, 2023 08:03 AM IST

    PM Modi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves: PMO

  • Apr 09, 2023 08:02 AM IST

    PM Modi to interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves

    PM Modi will also interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

  • Apr 09, 2023 08:00 AM IST

    PM Modi to visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Tamil Nadu

    PM Modi will visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar district and interact with mahouts and 'kavadis' of the elephant camp.

  • Apr 09, 2023 07:59 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA)

    PM Modi will release the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal', and also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

    IBCA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of the range countries harbouring these species.

  • Apr 09, 2023 07:55 AM IST

    PM Modi to visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    PM Modi will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday and release the latest tiger census data marking the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’. He will also interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi pm modi karnataka + 1 more

Terrorist killed as Army foils major infiltration bid in J&K’s Poonch sector

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 12:35 PM IST

A Jammu-based defence spokesperson said that a cordon of the area has been established and a search operation is in progress

The alert troops of Indian Army on the LoC in the Poonch sector detected some suspicious movement of a group of individuals during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (Representative Image)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Close Story

‘They’re copying us': Sanjay Raut on Maha CM, Deputy CM's visit to Ayodhya

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 12:05 PM IST

Raut said that they are visiting Ayodhya at a time when “farmers in the state are in distress due to rain and hailstorm”.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT PHOTO)
ByManjiri Chitre
Close Story

Sachin Pilot announces fast against his govt, CM Gehlot on corruption issue

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 11:45 AM IST

Sachin Pilot will observe a one-day fast on April 11 to protest against the government's inaction on the previous BJP government's corruption.

Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot again: 'Got no reply from CM on Vasundhara issue'
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Easter 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 10:53 AM IST

The festival does not have a fixed date every year - this year it is celebrated across the world on April 9.

PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.
ByManjiri Chitre
Close Story

CR Rao wins top international prize for vital statistics theory

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 10:38 AM IST

CR Rao has been awarded the 2023 International Prize in Statistics, often referred to as the Nobel prize of statistics

Noted Indian-American statistician Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

'Adani hard-working, down to earth…': Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 10:29 AM IST

The veteran leader also wrote that it was at his insistence that Adani ventured into the thermal power sector.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (HT Photo/Uday Deolekar)
PTI |
Close Story

Karnataka polls crucial for Congress to dent BJP’s prospects in 2024

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 09:51 AM IST

Although the anti-incumbency of the Basavaraj Bommai administration is a key rallying point, the Congress faces multiple hurdles in its quest for power in Karnataka

While the tussle between former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state unit president DK Shivakumar is well known, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has announced that the party will not project any chief ministerial face. (File Photo)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Close Story

India logs 5,357 new Covid cases, active infections cross 32,000-mark

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 10:22 AM IST

According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 32,814.

India reports 5,357 Covid cases in 24 hours; active cases cross 32,000. (HT Photo)
ByManjiri Chitre
Close Story

PM Modi's message for Australian Sikh Games: 'India's strong partner'

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 09:18 AM IST

India and Australia are strong partners in progress and prosperity, PM Modi's letter on 35th Australian Sikh Games read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Rashtrapati Bhavan,(File photo.)
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story

Morning brief: Amid rising Covid cases, masks mandatory in these states

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India on Saturday reported 6,155 new Covid-19 cases, up from Friday's tally of 6,050 infections. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Masks are back amid rapid spike in Covid cases in these states

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 09:55 AM IST

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting to assess the situation.

India on Saturday reported 6,155 new Covid-19 cases, up from Friday's tally of 6,050 infections. (PTI)
ByShobhit Gupta
Close Story

'Politics will come and go': Fadnavis attacks Rahul Gandhi over Sharad Pawar

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 08:52 AM IST

After drawing criticism for her ‘lalchi’ tweet targetting Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Alka Lamba said it was her personal opinion.

Devendra Fadnavis said Rahul Gandhi is 'perverting India's political culture'.(PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

PM Modi in Karnataka LIVE: PM to inaugurate ‘50 years of Project Tiger’ program

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 12:47 PM IST

PM Modi in Karnataka visit LIVE updates: To mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, PM will inaugurate a 3-day mega event in Mysuru, Karnataka on Sunday.

PM Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday.(Facebook/Narendra Modi)
ByHT News Desk

Odisha man gives triple talaq to wife as she lost money to cyber fraud: Report

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 07:35 AM IST

The woman also alleged that she was “subjected to dowry-related torture” in her complaint, reported PTI citing officials.

The couple was married for the last 15 years and the accused is currently in Gujarat, the police said. (file)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Rahul Gandhi's new photo has BJP, Cong warring on Twitter: ‘Go eat there’

india news
Published on Apr 09, 2023 07:10 AM IST

BJP's Amit Malviya shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi and claimed that his ‘tapasvi’ image has been blown to smithereens.

Rahul Gandhi in his Adani tweet on Saturday took a jibe at five ex-Congress leaders.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out