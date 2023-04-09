Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 3167 tigers in India by 2022: PM Modi reveals the latest census of big cats

3167 tigers in India by 2022: PM Modi reveals the latest census of big cats

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 09, 2023 02:09 PM IST

The data also revealed that the number of tigers has almost doubled in last two decades in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday revealed the latest Tiger census data in India and announced that there is a significant rise in the number of Tigers in the country. According to the data, there are 3167 tigers in India by the year 2022, with an increase of 200 tigers from 2018. In 2018, there were 2967 in India.

3167 tigers in India by 2022: PM Modi reveals the latest census of big cats
3167 tigers in India by 2022: PM Modi reveals the latest census of big cats

Also Read - PM Modi takes jungle safari at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Watch

The data also revealed that the number of tigers has almost doubled in last two decades in the country. In 2006, there were 1411 tigers in India; the number increased to 1706 by 2010. In 2024, there were 2226 tigers in India and that showed a boost in India's tiger population.

Speaking at Karnataka during the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, PM Modi said, “The success of Project Tiger is a matter of pride not only for India but also for the world. Our country has not only conserved tigers but has also given them an ecosystem to flourish. India is a country which believes in the co-existence of economy and ecology. We are also the largest tiger range country in the world. The huge success and the increase in number of Tigers proved how much the country thrives for saving our wildlife.”

The Prime Minister has also stressed that Tiger has also been part of Indian culture and mythology. “Tiger has been an integral part of our culture and tradition. From Lord Ayyappa to Durga mata, the tiger has also been the ‘vahana’ to our gods and goddesses. There is a mention of tigers in our mythological scriptures and even on historical carvings. They have been an important species in the ecosystem,” he added.

PM Modi also launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) and also released a summary report of the 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
2018 karnataka economy country success india prime minister narendra modi increase ecosystem world lord ayyappa wildlife range rise pride number tigers + 16 more
2018 karnataka economy country success india prime minister narendra modi increase ecosystem world lord ayyappa wildlife range rise pride number tigers + 15 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out