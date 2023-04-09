India records 6.74% increase in tiger numbers since 2018; PM Modi releases data

The number of tigers in India have increased by 6.74% from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,167 now, according to the latest census data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka’s Mysuru on the occasion of 50 years of Project Tiger on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday. (PTI)

There were 1,411 tigers in 2006; 1,706 in 2010; 2,226 in 2014 and 2,967 in 2018. There has been a 124.45% increase in tiger numbers since 2006 according to the estimation results.

PM Modi also released a vision document on Tigers during the Amrit Kaal; a commemorative coin of ₹50 and the 5th cycle of evaluation of tiger reserves in India. He also launched an International Big Cat Alliance for the conservation of seven big cats which include tigers, leopards, cheetahs, lions, snow leopards, puma and jaguars. Around 97 range countries can be member states of this alliance and it will focus on preventing the extinction of these big cats due to various threats including climate change. It will drive benchmarking of big cat conservation practices and create a corpus of funds for conservation of big cats.

The number of tiger reserves have gone up from 28 in 2006 to 51 today. PM Modi said strong conservation management in India has resulted in a 29% increase of Lion population in Gujarat (674 in 2020 compared to 523 in 2015). The widely distributed Leopard population has seen an increase of about 63% (from 7,910 in 2014 to 12,852 in 2018). The country successfully achieved the world’s first ever wild to wild transcontinental translocation of a big cat (Cheetah) in 2022 and reversed a historic wrong of extinction of Cheetah. India has also achieved zero poaching of one-horned rhinoceros in Assam.

PM Modi called upon international guests from all tiger range countries to pay attention to the unique lifestyles of tribal communities in the Western Ghats who conserve biodiversity and live in harmony with nature in the region. He recollected the Oscar winning documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, which was also based in Mudumalai National Park, which PM Modi visited earlier in the day.

“We do not see any conflict between ecology and economy in India,” he said in his address while stating that this was borne out by the fact that tiger numbers are consistently increasing in India.

Madhya Pradesh had the highest number with 526 tigers (308 in 2014), followed by 524 (406) in Karnataka and 442 (340) in Uttarakhand.