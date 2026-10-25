PM Modi inaugurates 150-crore Arvind Limited textile plant in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first manufacturing plant of Ahmedabad-based textile company Arvind Limited in Khochwan, Mirzamurad, in Varanasi. The facility, built at a cost of around ₹150 crore, is expected to create thousands of jobs, with priority given to local women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the theme “Your Skill, Your Identity” (Apna Hunar, Apni Pehchan) and interacted with the women workers, learning in detail about their work and the challenges they faced. (ANI)

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Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister enquired of the mill’s officials about the fabrics being produced, including those made from Khadi, and the materials used.

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He emphasised the theme “Your Skill, Your Identity” (Apna Hunar, Apni Pehchan) and interacted with the women workers, learning in detail about their work and the challenges they faced.

He also viewed an exhibition showcasing the fabrics produced by Arvind Mills.

The facility, spread across approximately 7–8 acres, was established at a cost of around ₹150 crore. During his visit, the Prime Minister also engaged in a direct dialogue with the women undergoing training at the unit, according to a UP government statement.

“This industrial plant is set to provide employment to thousands of people—not just from the local area, but from across the entire Purvanchal region. Furthermore, priority has been given to local women; over 300 women have already been recruited and are currently receiving training at the facility. This initiative will strengthen the textile and garment manufacturing ecosystem**,”** the UP government statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} This is the first major manufacturing plant established by Arvind Mills in the Purvanchal region. Following its launch, the plant will expand in two phases, creating thousands of job opportunities, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the first major manufacturing plant established by Arvind Mills in the Purvanchal region. Following its launch, the plant will expand in two phases, creating thousands of job opportunities, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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This new facility in Kashi will produce items such as sportswear and undergarments, with products manufactured for several major multinational brands.

After the inauguration, Modi watched the grand finale of a three-day air show at Namo Ghat.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other notable figures were present alongside the Prime Minister during the event.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the helipad in Khochwan (Mirzamurad), Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.