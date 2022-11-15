PM Modi, Joe Biden share a few light moments at G20 Summit in Bali. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden shared a few light moments in Indonesia's Bali as the G20 Summit kicked off. In a photo shared by the Prime Minister's office (PMO), the two world leaders were seen shaking hands and smiling. “PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBide interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali. (sic),” read the tweet by the PMO.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed PM Modi interacting with Biden and sharing a moment of laughter. The Prime Minister was also seen greeting French President Emmanuel Macron.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron as the #G20BaliSummit began in Indonesia this morning.



The two-day G20 Summit kicked off in Bali on Tuesday morning with Indonesia President Joko Widodo's address. In his opening address, the Indonesia leader referred to the ongoing Ukraine war, which is in its ninth month. "Being responsible means we must end the war," he said. If the war is not ended, he said, it will be difficult to move forward. "The world must not slip into another Cold War," he was further quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, PM Modi had reached Indonesia on Monday and had received a warm welcome from the Indian community. Food and energy security and digital transformation are in focus amid the summit. "The Summit will witness extensive deliberations on ways to overcome important global challenges. It will also focus on ways to further sustainable development across our planet," the Prime Minister's Office had tweeted.

During the summit, PM Modi will also takeover the G20 presidency from Indonesia. The logo, theme and website of the India G20 presidency were unveiled last week by him during a virtual briefing.

