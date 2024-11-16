PM Modi leaves for Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. What's on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a three-nation visit on Saturday, beginning a tour that will take him to these countries in just six days. New Delhi, Nov 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for a three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The prime minister will be in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, in that order, from November 16-21.

What's on agenda?

Nigeria (16-17 November): In the first leg of his visit, PM Modi will reach Nigeria on Saturday itself, making him the first Indian prime minister in 17 years to tour the African nation.

Invited by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the PM, during his brief stay, will review the strategic partnership between the two nations. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora in Nigeria and leave for Brazil.

Brazil (18-19 November): He will arrive in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, for the G20 Summit, the main engagement of his three-country tour.

The external affairs ministry said, “PM Modi will put forward India’s position on various issues of global importance and build on outcomes from the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and Voice of the Global South Summits hosted by India over the past two years.”

A pre-departure statement from the prime minister noted that he would “exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders.”

India is also a member of the “G20 troika”: the previous, current and next G20 host (India, Brazil and South Africa respectively).

Guyana (20-21 November): In the final leg of his visit, the prime minister will be in Guyana, the second South American country on his itinerary.

The visit, at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is the first by an Indian premier here in more than 50 years.

The PM's engagements include a bilateral meeting with President Ali, an interaction with the Indian diaspora, a speech at the Guyanese Parliament, and the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit.