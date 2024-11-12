Modi to attend G20 Summit in Brazil, also visit Nigeria, Guyana in 3-nation tour

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a three-nation tour from November 16 to participate in the G20 Summit in Brazil and to bolster bilateral ties with Nigeria and Guyana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet several leaders on the margins of the G20 Summit (AFP)

PM Modi will first travel to Nigeria during November 16-17 at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This will be the first visit by an Indian premier to Nigeria in 17 years, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

Besides reviewing the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, Modi will discuss further avenues to enhance bilateral ties. He will also address a gathering of the Indian community.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007, with growing economic, energy and defence collaboration. Some 200 Indian companies have invested more than $27 billion in Nigeria.

Modi’s main engagement during the three-nation tour will be participating in the G20 Summit in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, during November 18-19. India is part of the G20 troika along with Brazil, the current chair of G20, and South Africa, which will host next year’s summit.

The external affairs ministry said India has been actively contributing to ongoing discussions for the G20 Summit. At the summit, Modi will put forward India’s position on various issues of global importance and build on outcomes from the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and Voice of the Global South Summits hosted by India over the past two years.

Modi is expected to meet several leaders on the margins of the G20 Summit, the ministry said without giving details.

The tour will conclude with a visit to Guyana on November 19-21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This will be the first visit to Guyana by an Indian premier since 1968.

Modi will hold discussions with Ali, meet senior leaders of Guyana, and address the Parliament and a gathering of the Indian diaspora.

While in Guyana, Modi will also participate in the second CARICOM-India Summit in Georgetown and hold meetings with leaders of CARICOM member countries to enhance India’s ties with the region.

In 2023, Ali visited India as the chief guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Madhya Pradesh, and he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.