Indian, Nigerian NSAs co-chair strategic dialogue ahead of PM Modi visit

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Nigerian counterpart Nuhu Ribadu co-chaired the second strategic and counter-terrorism dialogue between the two countries that focused on countering challenges such as online radicalisation and arms smuggling. Indian NSA Ajit Doval and his Nigerian counterpart Nuhu Ribadu co-chaired the second strategic and counter-terrorism dialogue.

Ribadu visited New Delhi for the dialogue held during November 4-5, weeks ahead of a planned visit to Nigeria by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of New Delhi’s enhanced focus on strengthening strategic and trade ties with Africa, Modi is expected to visit Guyana and Nigeria alongside his trip to Brazil for the G20 Summit to be held during November 18-19.

The two NSAs held discussions within the framework of the India-Nigeria strategic partnership on “threats and challenges emanating from terrorism, extremism, radicalisation, including through cyberspace, as well as from international crime, arms and drug smuggling”, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to enhance the fight against all forms of terrorism, “reiterating their firm belief that there can be no justification for terrorism in any form or manifestation”, the readout said.

They agreed to enhance cooperation in bilateral capacity building and in the international arena. During his visit, the Nigerian NSA visited the premises of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar.

The first Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue was held in New Delhi in March 2021. Defence and security cooperation is an integral part of the bilateral strategic partnership. Among the areas of cooperation are counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, combating piracy and exchanges of visits between training institutes.

India helped set up several military institutions in Nigeria, including the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and the Naval College at Port Harcourt. Several Nigerian leaders have trained in Indian military institutions over the years, including former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida.

The two sides signed an MoU on defence cooperation in October 2007, and the armed forces of both sides have attended military training together and served in UN peacekeeping operations.