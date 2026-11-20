PM Modi likely to visit Keralam's Jatayu Earth Centre after Ramayana film sparks interest in sculpture
Located in Chadayamangalam, the massive Jatayu sculpture depicts the mythical bird lying wounded after its battle with Ravana, who abducted Sita.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Jatayu Earth Centre in Keralam, which has drawn renewed attention following the release of the Bollywood film 'Ramayana', featuring the mythical bird Jatayu, Union minister of state for tourism Suresh Gopi suggested.
The Union minister indicated the possibility of the visit, saying Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would first visit the site in Kollam district, after which the prime minister is expected to follow, news agency PTI reported.
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PM Modi likely to visit Keralam's Jatayu Earth Centre
Gopi said Shekhawat had met Jatayu Earth Centre creator Rajiv Anchal two days ago and discussed showcasing the iconic sculpture at the Delhi Biennale. The proposal had also been brought to the prime minister's attention.
"I understand that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be visiting Jatayupara. He has expressed his desire to have Jatayu's presence at the Delhi Biennale, and the matter has also been brought to the attention of the Prime Minister," Gopi told reporters.
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What is the Jatayu Earth Centre?
Located in Chadayamangalam, the massive Jatayu sculpture depicts the mythical bird lying wounded after its battle with Ravana, who abducted Sita. The site has attracted greater interest following the film's portrayal of the scene.
According to the epic, Jatayu attempted to rescue Sita from Ravana but was overpowered, with the demon king cutting off his wings.
The Jatayu Earth Centre project was sanctioned in 2004. Also known as Jatayu Nature Park, the eco-tourism project was conceptualised, designed and developed by filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More