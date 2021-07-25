Home / India News / Feedback of listeners generate ideas to develop India, PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 79th epioside of his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.(File photo)
india news

Feedback of listeners generate ideas to develop India, PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi on 79th Mann Ki Baat lauded the engagement of the youth and said 75% of the listeners who share inputs on his radio broadcast are below the age of 35.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 12:07 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 79th episode of his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday said the ideas and feedback he receives from his listeners play a part in shaping policy decisions that fuel India's development.

PM Modi shared a recently conducted listener-connect survey by MyGov — a citizen engagement platform launched by the Centre — showed that 75% of the listeners who shared inputs and feedback following his monthly radio broadcast are below the age of 35.

"It is a positive sign that the youth of India show direction to Mann Ki Baat through their suggestions, which go a long way in developing India," PM Modi said.

"Through Mann Ki Baat I get the chance to feel the pulse of the youth of this country," he added.

He added that he forwards many of the inputs that he receives to government departments concerned for them to give shape to innovate ideas.

The Prime Minister said the suggestions received on Mann Ki Baat highlights the diversity of India and highlights the innovative minds of the youth, which inspires the rest of the country to think.

