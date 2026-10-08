PM Modi meets ex-Japan PM's widow, recalls Shinzo Abe's India ties: ‘Abe San was a dear friend and a visionary leader’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and recalled her late husband’s contribution to strengthening India-Japan relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Japan's former Prime Minister late Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie Abe, in New Delhi on Thursday. (@narendramodi X)

Modi said Shinzo Abe was a close friend and a visionary leader who played a significant role in taking the bilateral relationship between India and Japan to a new level. He also described the newly inaugurated Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor in Varanasi as a fitting tribute to the former Japanese leader’s contribution to the friendship between the two countries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Pleased to meet Mrs Akie Abe, wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Deeply value her enduring association with India,” Modi wrote on X. “Abe San was a dear friend and a visionary leader who played a defining role in elevating India-Japan relations to new heights. The inauguration of the Abe Memorial Corridor at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi yesterday is a fitting tribute to his lasting contribution to India-Japan friendship.”

ALSO READ | ‘Very happy’: Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s widow tears up as memorial corridor honouring late husband opens in Varanasi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Akie Abe also shared her reflections on the meeting with Modi, saying the warmth she felt during their interaction brought back strong emotions. In a post on X, she said she wanted to contribute in whatever way she could to further strengthen the ties between Japan and India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akie Abe also shared her reflections on the meeting with Modi, saying the warmth she felt during their interaction brought back strong emotions. In a post on X, she said she wanted to contribute in whatever way she could to further strengthen the ties between Japan and India. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the warmth I felt today once again made my tears flow uncontrollably,” she wrote. “To strengthen the bonds between Japan and India even further, I want to do whatever I can. My husband must surely have been there with us...”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

‘Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor’ in Varanasi

The meeting came a day after Akie Abe and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath jointly inaugurated the Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor at the Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Varanasi. The venue, located in Modi’s parliamentary constituency, was built with Japanese assistance and inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2021.

ALSO READ | Yogi: Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor symbolises India-Japan friendship

At the event on Wednesday, Akie Abe expressed gratitude for the memorial and said she was deeply moved by the tribute to her late husband. Recalling Shinzo Abe’s 2015 visit to Varanasi with Modi, she spoke about his experience of witnessing the Ganga Aarti and said she had long wished to visit the city herself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She also recalled the close relationship between Shinzo Abe and Modi and also teared up while speaking about the bond they shared.

Akie Abe highlighted cultural links between Varanasi and Kyoto, noting that both are ancient cities and that Varanasi was historically known as Kashi. She also referred to the 108 symbolic rudrakshas incorporated into the convention centre’s design, drawing a connection with Buddhist traditions in Japan, where temple bells are rung 108 times on New Year’s Eve.

Yogi Adityanath said the memorial corridor represented the strategic, diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Japan. He credited Shinzo Abe with playing an important role in deepening bilateral relations and highlighted Japan’s contribution to India’s infrastructure, technology, transportation and economic development.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adityanath said around 1,400 Japanese companies currently operate in India and pointed to Japanese participation in major projects, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail corridor and metro networks.

He also said a 500-acre ‘Japan City’ was being developed near Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh to encourage Japanese investment. A dedicated Yamanashi Desk has also been established at Invest UP to facilitate investment from Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture, with both sides working on a green hydrogen pilot project.

Who was Shinzo Abe?

Shinzo Abe, who served as Japan’s prime minister for two terms, was assassinated in July 2022. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in 2021.

The Rudraksh Convention Centre remains a prominent symbol of India-Japan cooperation. A gallery at the complex features photographs from Abe’s 2015 Varanasi visit, when he accompanied Modi to the Ganga Aarti.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India and Japan will mark 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2027. Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi congratulated PM Modi on Wednesday for completing 25 years in public life.