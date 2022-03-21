Home / India News / PM Modi, Morrison to hold second India-Australia virtual summit today
india news

PM Modi, Morrison to hold second India-Australia virtual summit today

  • The first India-Australia virtual summit was held on June 4, 2020, when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on September 23, 2021.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on September 23, 2021.(ANI Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, will hold a virtual summit today where they will review the progress on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The first India-Australia virtual summit was held on June 4, 2020, when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi and Morrison are expected to commit closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, with Canberra set to announce investments worth a total of 1,500 crore (Aus$ 280 million). According to Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory with both countries continuing to collaborate closely, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in wide-ranging areas including science and technology, defence, cyber, critical and strategic materials, water resource management, as well as public administration and governance,” the PMO said in a release.

The summit comes amid the Russian aggression in Ukraine and India’s separate stand on the conflict from other Quad members. India is the only member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue that has not deplored the Russian invasion of Ukraine or supported the US-led western sanctions against President Vladimir Putin, Russian banks and state-owned entities. India has also decided to buy crude oil from Russia at a discounted rate as the global prices soar due to the ongoing conflict.

“The Quad countries have accepted India’s position. We understand that each country has bilateral relationships,” Australian high commissioner Barry O’Farrell told a media briefing.

“And it is clear from the comments of the (ministry of external affairs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi) that he has used his contacts to call for the end of the conflict and no country will be unhappy with that,” he added.

The two leaders met in Washington DC on the margins of the Quad Leaders’ Summit in September 2021 for the first in-person meeting post coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi scott morrison australia quadrilateral security dialogue + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out