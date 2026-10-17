'Extremely distressing': PM Modi mourns Kolkata stampede deaths, assures all possible aid to victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deaths in Kolkata stampede while wishing recovery to those injured in the incident. The prime minister assured of all possible aid to the victims.

PM Modi expressed condolences over the deaths in a stampede in Kolkata.

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“The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the PMO said in a tweet on Saturday.

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At least 17 people died in a stampede Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandal in Kolkata. The pandal was subsequently closed and so were some others that were registering a massive footfall.

Apart from PM Modi,

Deep Dive What caused the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata? The exact cause has not been established. Police cited heavy crowds and rainfall, while eyewitnesses said the swelling crowd and rain worsened the situation. What financial assistance did PM Modi announce for victims of the Kolkata stampede? PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each person who died and ₹50,000 for each injured person. He also said the local administration was providing assistance. Is the Chorbagan puja pandal still open after the stampede? No. Kolkata Police said the pandal was closed to visitors after the stampede at its exit gate, and injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.