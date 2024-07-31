PM Narendra Modi endorses Anurag Thakur's caste census speech: ‘Exposed INDI Alliance’

Ex-Union minister Anurag Thakur's Lok Sabha speech on caste census was endorsed by prime minister Narendra Modi, who praised his fellow BJP MP for ‘exposing’ the opposition INDIA bloc through a ‘perfect mix of facts and humour.’ BJP lawmaker Anurag Thakur speaking in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

“This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance,” PM Modi said on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening.

The PM's endorsement came after the Congress, which leads the opposition alliance, objected to Thakur's speech, and asked if the address was made ‘at the prime minister’s behest.'

The grand old party's primary objection was to the BJP leader purportedly asking what Gandhi's caste was, despite the former not having taken anybody's name, a fact that he pointed out.

“Those whose caste is not known, talk about the caste census. I want to remind the Speaker that in this House itself, a former prime minister RG-1 had opposed reservation for OBCs,” Thakur began the exchange, possibly referring to Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul's father.

Reacting sharply to the former minister ‘enquiring’ about his caste, the ex-Congress chief, who has been vocal in his demand for a nationwide caste census, accused Thakur of ‘insulting’ him.

“You can insult me as much as you like, but we (INDIA) will pass the caste census in this Parliament,” Gandhi stated.

"Whoever raises the issues of Adivasi, Dalit and the backward, is abused. I will happily accept these abuses. Anurag Thakur has abused me and insulted me. But I do not want any apology from him," the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, added.

The caste census was one of the Congress party's flagship promises in the 2024 general elections. Ahead of the polls, Rahul Gandhi had called the exercise an 'X-ray of India.'