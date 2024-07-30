'Rahul Gandhi's family's caste is...': Congress's reaction to Anurag Thakur's remark

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked BJP MP Anurag Thakur for allegedly seeking to know Rahul Gandhi's caste, saying 80 per cent of the population of the country was abused in the Parliament today. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (PTI)

During the discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Anurag Thakur today remarked that those whose caste is unknown talk about the caste census. After his remark triggered an uproar, he clarified that he didn't name any person.

"A socio-economic caste census is the demand of 80 per cent of the people of this country. Today, it was said in Parliament that those whose caste is not known talk about a caste census," Vadra said in a Hindi post on X.

Will 80 per cent of India's population be abused in Parliament now, she said.

"(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi should clarify whether this happened at his behest," she added.

Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the caste of Rahul Gandhi's family is "martyrdom".

"The real face of the BJP has come to the fore. This mindset can only be of the BJP that such abuses are used for a person who is the son of a family of martyrs. He is told that your caste is not known. We will tell you what his caste is. Rahul Gandhi's father is a martyr and this family's caste is martyrdom. This the RSS, the BJP and Thakur can never understand," Khera said in a video statement.

Rahul Gandhi today claimed that he was insulted and abused by Anurag Thakur.

"Whoever raises the issues of Adivasi, Dalit and the backward, is abused. I will happily accept these abuses...Anurag Thakur has abused me and insulted me. But I do not want any apology from him," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier, Thakur had said: "Those whose caste is not known, talk about the caste census. I want to remind the Speaker that in this House itself, a former prime minister RG-1 (Rajiv Gandhi) had opposed reservation for OBCs".

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, an ally of Rahul Gandhi, said how could Anurag Thakur ask about the former's caste.

With inputs from PTI, ANI