PM Modi nominates Omar Abdullah, 9 more eminent personalities for anti-obesity campaign

A day after he brought up the issue on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 eminent personalities from various walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, to help fight obesity. File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (ANI Photo)

“As mentioned in yesterday's #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger!” PM Modi wrote on X.

Besides Omar Abdullah, the prime minister nominated industrialist Anand Mahindra, actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua,’ shooting champion Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, actor R Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal, and philanthropist and MP Sudha Murty.

In October last year, Omar Abdullah had participated in Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever International Marathon, and completed the 21-km run.

"You don’t need drugs to feel good or beat stress. A good run, whether a kilometer or a marathon, is enough to clear the cobwebs & achieve a natural feeling of euphoria & enthusiasm. Try it, you won’t regret it. Let’s start running for a drug free J&K," he had said in a post on X.

PM Modi's message on Mann Ki Baat

Making a strong pitch for fighting obesity, PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday, urged people to use less oil in food and also pass on the challenge of reducing oil intake by 10 per cent, to 10 others.

Citing a study, he stated that today, one in every eight people has obesity.

“To become a fit and healthy nation, we have to tackle the problem of obesity. Cases have doubled in the past few years, but what is even more worrying is that the problem among children has also increased four-fold,” he said.

The PM was joined by ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.