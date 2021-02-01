PM Modi pledges to punish perpetrators of blast near Israeli embassy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the recent terror attack near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi and pledged to punish the perpetrators during a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
A low intensity explosive device went off outside the Israeli embassy on January 29, damaging several vehicles. The two countries are working together to investigate the incident and external affairs minister S Jaishankar had spoken to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi soon after the blast.
Modi “conveyed his strong condemnation of the terror attack near the Israeli embassy” and assured Netanyahu that India “accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises and would deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators”, the external affairs ministry said.
Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the “close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context”.
Modi and Netanyahu also briefed each other on the progress in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in their countries and discussed possibilities for further collaboration in this area, including the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the “mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination”, the Israeli prime minister’s office said on Twitter.
Netanyahu thanked Modi for the Indian government’s efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives in the aftermath of the terrorist event near the Israeli embassy, according to tweets.
Modi noted India is “committed to the security of our people and added that India would continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism”, the Israeli prime minister’s office tweeted.
Netanyahu also congratulated Modi on the production of vaccines and the start of vaccinations in India.
