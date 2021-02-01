IND USA
Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, is coordinating with authorities in India over the probe.(ANI)
delhi news

NIA may take over probe into blast outside Israeli embassy in Delhi

Investigations by Indian security agencies into the improvised explosive device (IED) blast outside the Israeli Embassy on Friday evening are still not conclusive but the needle of suspicion is pointing towards Iran, with local involvement.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:19 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to probe a low-intensity blast that occurred near the Israeli embassy in the national capital on Friday, a news report quoting officials said on Sunday.

Investigations by Indian security agencies into the improvised explosive device (IED) blast outside the Israeli Embassy on Friday evening are still not conclusive but the needle of suspicion is pointing towards Iran, with local involvement, people aware of the developments have told HT.

The Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory has been asked to examine the explosives used and the kind of equipment used will give a clue to investigators about the attack, an NDTV report said. Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, is coordinating with authorities in India over the probe, the report said, adding that NIA is soon likely to launch its probe.

In line with the guidelines, several colleges have said they will only conduct practical classes in small batches of students initially.(HT file photo)
delhi news

Colleges reopen today for final-year students

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:53 AM IST
The decision to allow students only for “practicals, skill, library and related activities” – announced on Saturday – also mandates the attendance of all staff members of the colleges.
Students say they have begun scouting for accommodations while prepping for their re-entry on campus. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (Photo for representational purpose only))
delhi news

DU set to reopen, students scout for PGs, rent accommodations

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Delhi University students have begun exploring options around the campus as various colleges prepare to reopen.
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi had seven cold wave days in January this year, maximum since 2008

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Delhi recorded seven ‘cold wave’ days in January this year, the maximum for the month since 2008, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings showed on Sunday
Deputy commissioners of police from the crime branch and special cell – Joy Tirkey and Pramod Kuswah – who had led the riots probe are investigating Tuesday’s violence.(Reuters)
delhi news

The many similarities between probes into the Delhi riots, R-Day violence

By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:22 AM IST
The line of investigation, motive, the officers leading it, and the circumstances leading to the violence are strikingly similar to the probe the police launched after the Delhi riots in February 2020.
Delhi University students brace themselves to resume college in a phased manner, amid the pandemic. (Photo: Amal KS/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
delhi news

DU set to reopen: Students get ready for a ‘safe welcome’

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Delhi University colleges have conducted mock drills to familiarise students with life on campus amid the pandemic.
A group of Delhi University students are setting up libraries for the underprivileged.
delhi news

DU’s young guns give gift of knowledge to the needy

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Walking through a maze of written word and sniffing the smell of old paper is an experience that one can only get in a library! To ensure no one misses out on this, a group of Delhi University (DU) students are striving to set up libraries for the underprivileged, across the city
Delhi University students say this year, the tradition of Virgin Tree puja at Hindu College might be missed in its original fervour. (Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
delhi news

Covid-19 effect! Hindu College to miss Damdami Mai puja?

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The most famous tree in Delhi University aka Virgin Tree at Hindu College is the site for the annual Damdami Mai puja every Valentine’s Day (February 14)
Citing the violence which erupted during the Republic Day tractor rally, Sisodia said that it was orchestrated by the BJP and it further tried to put the blame on the protesting farmers.(HT file photo)
india news

PM Modi's credibility has been dented due to lies over farm laws: Manish Sisodia

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:34 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP of orchestrating the clashes at the Singhu border in the national capital on Friday.
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
delhi news

Jan 26 violence was conspiracy by BJP, Tricolour was insulted that day: Sisodia

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Manish Sisodia said that not only the BJP, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crediblity has been dented due to lies over the farm laws.
This is the fourth "cold wave" day in Delhi in a week.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi records maximum cold wave days in January in 13 years: IMD

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation, warming the ground. The minimum temperature falls in the absence of a cloud cover.
Security personnel at Red Fort on Saturday. Security has been tightened after violence at the historic site on Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
india news

R-Day violence: 84 arrested, forensics team collects samples from Red Fort

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:54 AM IST
The police have conducted multiple raids in Punjab and its crime branch has received 1,700 mobile clips and CCTV footage from the public of the Republic Day violence.
Raghav Chadha said that he had filed a police complaint.(HT Photo)
delhi news

‘Man tried to set fire to my office in Inderpuri’, says Raghav Chadha

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:05 AM IST
The police said they have received a complaint into the matter, and have started an investigation.
Uncontrolled urbanisation near forest areas is intensifying conflict between humans and animals.(ANI)
delhi news

Leopard sighting triggers panic in Delhi locality, wildlife teams rush in

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:20 AM IST
Deputy conservator of forests (north division) Navneet Srivastava said that after first being spotted on January 27, the leopard was again seen on January 28 and January 29 near the Najafgarh drain.
This was also the third time that mobile internet services were suspended in Delhi in the past 14 months.(ANI)
delhi news

Border internet cut, more arrests made

By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:09 AM IST
The fresh decision to snap the services between 11pm on January 29 and 11pm on January 31 came after the Delhi Police’s request to the Union home ministry.
