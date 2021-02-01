NIA may take over probe into blast outside Israeli embassy in Delhi
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to probe a low-intensity blast that occurred near the Israeli embassy in the national capital on Friday, a news report quoting officials said on Sunday.
Investigations by Indian security agencies into the improvised explosive device (IED) blast outside the Israeli Embassy on Friday evening are still not conclusive but the needle of suspicion is pointing towards Iran, with local involvement, people aware of the developments have told HT.
The Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory has been asked to examine the explosives used and the kind of equipment used will give a clue to investigators about the attack, an NDTV report said. Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, is coordinating with authorities in India over the probe, the report said, adding that NIA is soon likely to launch its probe.
Jan 26 violence was conspiracy by BJP, Tricolour was insulted that day: Sisodia
- Manish Sisodia said that not only the BJP, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crediblity has been dented due to lies over the farm laws.
