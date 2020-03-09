PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh deferred amid coronavirus scare

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 20:44 IST

India on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put off a visit to Bangladesh to participate in celebrations marking the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman following Dhaka’s decision to defer public events after the detection of Coronavirus infections.

Bangladesh’s decision came against the backdrop of large-scale protests against India’s controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the communal violence in New Delhi that killed more than 40 people. Several Bangladeshi political parties and groups had opposed the Indian leader’s participation in the celebrations.

On Sunday, Bangladeshi officials said the launch of the birth centenary celebrations of the country’s founder would be scaled down or postponed after three Coronavirus infections were detected. Modi and other world leaders were invited to participate in a rally on March 17 to mark the start of the celebrations.

India received a formal notification from Bangladesh about these public events being deferred because of the detection of coronavirus cases and the larger global public health situation, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“The impact of this deferment applies also to the large gathering planned for March 17, at which the prime minister of India was invited,” he said.

“In this context, prime minister’s visit to Bangladesh next week at the invitation of …Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being deferred...India is ready to work with Bangladesh, as partners, to combat the spread of this disease in our shared neighbourhood,” he added.

This was second foreign visit by Modi that was called off because of COVID-19-related concerns. Last week, India put off his visit to Brussels for the India-EU Summit on March 13.

Bangladesh told India fresh dates for the commemorative events would be conveyed later. People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity the two sides are looking at the possibility of Modi joining the small-scale inauguration of the celebrations on March 17 through video conferencing.

Hasina, who took several steps to address India’s security concerns and worked assiduously to forge better relations with Modi, has faced widespread criticism within Bangladesh since leaders of India’s ruling BJP began talking of deporting all the people left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. She raised the NRC issue with Modi during their last two meetings in September and October.

This criticism increased after the Indian Parliament passed the CAA last December and again after the sectarian violence in New Delhi. Following the weekly Friday prayers on March 6, large numbers of people joined protests in Dhaka and other cities opposing the Indian leader’s visit. A grouping of 46 Islamic organisations called on the government to withdraw the invitation to the Indian premier.

People familiar with developments in Dhaka said there was also anger among younger leaders of Hasina’s Awami League party, who believe the CAA and related issues have strengthened the hands of their opponents in hardline parties. Hasina is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who served as the first president of Bangladesh and later as prime minister before his assassination in August 1975.

New Delhi has dismissed criticism of the CAA, saying it’s an internal matter, and foreign secretary Harsh Shringla assured his Bangladeshi interlocutors during a visit to Dhaka this month the NRC had no implications for Bangladesh.

Former ambassador Rajiv Dogra said the CAA, irrespective of whether it was a correct move, had impacted relations with friendly countries such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh. “This is even more so in the case of Bangladesh, which is more sensitive and with which relations have been excellent. It was a diplomatic disaster to lump it with Pakistan in the CAA as countries that persecute minorities,” he said.

“This was an opportunity that was exploited by Sheikh Hasina’s opponents and the recent protests were a warning that the Indian premier’s visit, if it had gone ahead, would have had more negatives than positives. It’s hard to accept the reasoning that a cherished event in Bangladesh was deferred solely because of a few cases of Coronavirus,” he added.