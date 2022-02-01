Home / India News / PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 crore subscribers; Check where global leaders stand
PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 crore subscribers; Check where global leaders stand

In comparison to other national leaders as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi top the chart of YouTube subscribers by a huge margin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a virtual rally for election-bound UP, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crossed one crore subscribers on Tuesday, the highest among top global leaders. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is a distant second on the list of global leaders with the highest subscribers on their YouTube channel. 

Bolsonaro has a total of 36 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel, followed by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with 30.7 lakh subscribers. Indonesia President Joko Widodo also features in the list with 28.8 lakh subscribers.

While the White House boasts of 19 lakh subscribers on its YouTube channel, US President Joe Biden is behind with 7.03 lakh subscribers. 

Here's the list of Indian leaders with respective YouTube subscribers:

  1. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - 5.25 lakh subscribers
  2. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor - 4.39 lakh subscribers
  3. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi - 3.73 lakh subscribers
  4. Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin - 2.12 lakh subscribers 
  5. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia - 1.37 lakh subscribers
  6. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal - 59,000 subscribers
