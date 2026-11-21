Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Indians heeded to his call to buy less gold and saved money. He lauded citizens for understanding the importance of his appeal and listening to him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony, in Lucknow. (ANI) more less

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PM Modi recalled how Indians listened to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's advice on skipping one meal, and said they still “have the same character”.

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“A year ago, I urged the countrymen: for one year, if it is not necessary, please do not buy gold.' And I am happy, just as Lal Bahadur Shastri ji had asked the countrymen to skip one meal, and this country obeyed his call; my country still holds that same character,” PM Modi said.

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{{^usCountry}} A few months back, PM Modi had asked the country to not buy gold unless absolutely necessary. It was among the many austerity measures he had suggested as the world faced global uncertainty in the face of the US-Iran war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few months back, PM Modi had asked the country to not buy gold unless absolutely necessary. It was among the many austerity measures he had suggested as the world faced global uncertainty in the face of the US-Iran war. {{/usCountry}}

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Trying to conserve fuel through use of public transport, adopting work-from-home mode where feasible and reducing avoidable foreign-exchange outflows were among some other advices the prime minister issued in May this year.

He revived the appeal a few months later, asking people to avoid getting married abroad, shun leisure foreign trips and avoid buying gold.

Also Read: PM’s appeal for moderation seeks participation, not panic

‘Country still has same character’

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During his remarks at the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Vibhuti Khand on Saturday, PM Modi said former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri had also issued call which people had listened to.

In 1965, India was facing wheat shortage because then US President Lyndon B Johnson had delayed its supply. It was during this time that then PM Shastri urged India to voluntarily skip meals once a week, an appeal lots of Indians complied with.

Also Read: PM Modi renews appeal to avoid gold buying, foreign travel

Recalling the response to Shastri's appeal, PM Modi said: “My country still holds that same character. An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold; the countrymen bought less gold, and gold prices fell.”

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