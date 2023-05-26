PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building with this ‘special request’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video offering a glimpse of the new Parliament building, which he's set to inaugurate on May 28, with a “special request”. The prime minister urged people to reshare the video with their own voice-over which conveys their thoughts about the new structure that will replace the iconic circular building. He also asked the citizens to use ‘#MyParliamentMyPride’ while posting the videos. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the new Parliament building to the national on May 28.

“The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The video footage reveals a remarkable blend of modernity and traditional Indian architectural elements. The design incorporates elements from Indian history and culture, seamlessly blending them with contemporary aesthetics. The building's exterior features intricate detailing, with ornate carvings and patterns that pay homage to India's rich artistic heritage.

Several BJP leaders, including union ministers and chief ministers, posted the video on social media using '#MyParliamentMyPride'.

“My heart swells with pride that India has it's own built monumental Parliament Building completed in record time due to unwavering commitment of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji,” Union minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “The new Parliament building, and its grandeur, stand tall as a symbol of India's power & pride. Posterity shall forever be indebted to you Hon Prime Minister Sir, for giving us this monumental icon, India's shining temple of democracy; every brick of it signifying the resolve of her 1.4 billion people and their New India.”

Union minister Anurag Thakur tweeted: “Behold the astonishing glimpse of the magnificent New Parliament building, a testament to India's progressive vision! A symbol of strength, unity, and democracy, this architectural marvel stands tall to redefine India's future. Join us in celebrating India's journey towards a brighter and better tomorrow.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON