New Parliament building inauguration Live Updates: SC to hear plea on extending invitation to President Droupadi Murmu

New Parliament building inauguration Live Updates: A row over the decision to have President Droupadi Murmu be invited to inaugurate the new parliament building instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to over 20 Opposition parties having boycotted and around 25 attending the event, scheduled for Sunday. The row has also sparked a debate on the role of the President and the Prime Minister in the constitutional framework.

A Supreme Court lawyer CR Jaya Sukin on Thursday petitioned to direct the central government to invite President Murmu to the inauguration, arguing that keeping her out of the event would amount to humiliating the President. The hearing in the matter will be held on Friday.

The new parliament building is said to have magnificent artwork and a ceremonial sceptre ‘Sengol’ among other features. Costing ₹971 crore, the Central Vista Redevelopment Project’s website states that the new complex will be a symbol of India's progress and will be reflecting the "aspirations of the 135 crore Indians”. The triangular shape of the new parliament building is meant to ensure optimum space utilisation, the website further stated.