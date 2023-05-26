Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate new parliament building on Sunday. Here's the first look

PM Modi to inaugurate new parliament building on Sunday. Here's the first look

BySreelakshmi B
May 26, 2023 06:08 PM IST

The new parliament building can accommodate 888 members in the chamber of the lower house, and 300 in a separate chamber for the upper house.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the new parliament building in Delhi on Sunday. Though the details regarding the inauguration have not been made public by the government, it is reported that the event will be held in two phases. The ceremony will begin with rituals that are likely to be held in a “pandal” or canopy near the Gandhi statue in the parliament.

An aerial view of newly-constructed Parliament building.(PTI)
PM Modi, LS Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Hariwansh along with senior ministers are believed to take part in the rituals. In the second phase of the inauguration, the national anthem will be sung in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of all dignitaries.

The new parliament building, which can accommodate 888 members in the chamber of the lower house, and 300 in a separate chamber for the upper house, is part of the government’s plan to redevelop the Central Vista area.

So far, 25 opposition parties are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony and 20 have called for a boycott. Parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and others have called for a boycott of the event whereas parties like Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Mizo National Front (MNF), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and others have said that they will attend the inauguration ceremony.

(With inputs from ANI)

parliament pm modi boycott central vista redevelopment opposition + 3 more
