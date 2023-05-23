PM Narendra Modi in Sydney: From 'jalebi' at Harris Park to being 'the Boss' - Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Tuesday and the duo addressed a community event in Sydney. The Prime Minister was traditionally welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Modi, on Monday, arrived in Australia on Monday for the final segment of his three-nation tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese arrives to attend an Indian community programme, in Sydney, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.(PTI)