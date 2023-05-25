Home / India News / Watch: New parliament building surrounded by barricades, heavy security ahead of inauguration

Watch: New parliament building surrounded by barricades, heavy security ahead of inauguration

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2023 02:40 PM IST

The building, which is at the heart of Lutyens in Delhi, has been constructed as a part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

Visuals from outside the new parliament building, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating on May 28, showed heavy security arrangements on Thursday.

A view of the newly-constructed Parliament building which is set to inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI)
The visuals also show huge fountain outside the building.

On top of the building sits the State Emblem of India, which PM Modi had unveiled last year after performing ceremonial prayers with other BJP leaders. The emblem is 33m from the ground level and it took over nine months to finish. The total weight of the structure is 16,000kg, including the 9,500kg emblem.

Barricades have been put in place across the Parliament Road and around the new structure.

The interiors of the new Parliament are said to display art installations curated from across the country in an attempt to capture India’s diversity.

Along with this, six ceremonial entrances and public access ways – as well as the galleries of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – will showcase these installations, said officials. Animals revered in various parts of the country — including the Garud (eagle), Gaj (elephant), Ashva (horse), and Maggar (crocodile) -- will be featured in these installations.

The PM laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in 2020. In September 2021, he visited the site of the new complex and interacted with the workers present there.

