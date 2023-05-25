Glimpses of country’s past, diversity in new Parliament building artworks

New Delhi A view of the new Parliament House Building . (HT Photo)

The interiors of the new Parliament, which will be inaugurated on the weekend, will display art installations curated from different parts of the country in an attempt to capture India’s rich diversity.

Six ceremonial entrances and public access ways – along with the galleries of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – will showcase these installations, said officials who asked not to be named.

Animals revered in various parts of the country -- the Garud (eagle), Gaj (elephant), Ashva (horse), and Maggar (crocodile) -- will be featured in these gateway installations.

There are three Indian galleries in the plan, each designed to chronologically capture the country’s journey, culminating in the historic moment of the drafting of Constitution of India. “Each piece of artwork will narrate a thousand stories,” said the official, adding that “artists from across the country have worked collaboratively to bring these tales to life.”

Then there will be two imposing murals made of brass, each standing 75-ft tall. One will encapsulate India's vast heritage and culture, and the other will offer a narration of the epic tale of Samudra Manthan (the churning of the ocean) – the installation inspired by depiction of the episode at Cambodia's Angkor Wat temple complex.

Former chief of National Gallery of Modern Art, Advaita Gadanayak said the Parliament should reflect both – the history of the country and its position in the 21st century.

“India has a thousand-year-old history of arts and crafts, and the Parliament should reflect the ethos of the same. That is what the Prime Minister has also focused on,” said Gadanayak.

“Just like when Nandlal Bose made the murals for the old Parliament reviving Ajanta and Ellora, in a contemporary style then, even today the Parliament should reflect that,” he added.

The art at the new parliament is the culmination of efforts by almost 75 artists and scholars, who were brought together by the ministry of culture to create a narrative for these unique installations, with themes for each hall being meticulously deliberated upon over several meetings.

“True to the philosophy of Sarv Dharam Samppan (equality of all religions), the art within the Parliament will reflect the spiritual tapestry of the country,” shared the official.

The Parliament Art Advisory Committee (PAAC), constituted in February 2022, was assigned the mammoth task of developing a concept for the Parliament’s artwork. The committee was tasked with conceptualising the visual vocabulary for all galleries, identifying themes, selecting regional artists and artworks, and supervising the execution and installation of these artistic marvels within the galleries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the revamped Parliament on May 28. An elaborate two-hour ceremony including multi-faith prayers, all Members of Parliament (MPs) and chief ministers on the guest list, is being planned for the occasion.

The new building offers spacious seats, the latest facilities and tablets on each desk. It has provision for sitting of 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. It will have a capacity to house around 1,280 MPs for a joint session.

Gadanayak added that perception is very important. “Parliament is the house of spirituality, politics, literature… there has to be an attempt to synergise all these elements. Each element has to be developed meticulously,” he added.