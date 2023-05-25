Ex-PM Deve Gowda to attend Parliament event: ‘country's property…not BJP office’

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he will be attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying the property has been built with taxpayers' money and is not a BJP office. Deve Gowda stressed that he will be participating in the inauguration ceremony as a former Prime Minister and a citizen of the country. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. (HT Photo)

As many as 21 opposition parties have decided to skip the event, primarily taking exception to Modi doing the honours rather than President Droupadi Murmu. On the other hand, 25 parties – 18 NDA constituents and seven non-NDA parties – will be present at Sunday's event.

Speaking at the JD(S) introspection meeting following Karnataka Assembly poll results in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda said, “I am attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building. It is the property of the country. It is not anyone's personal matter.”

"That magnificent building was built with the tax money of the people of the country. It belongs to the country. It is not a BJP or RSS office," he added.

Underlining the fact that he has been a member of both Houses, the former prime minister said he has performed duty in Parliament under the constitutional framework and has worked to protect the values of the Constitution.

“Therefore, I cannot bring politics into the matter of the Constitution,” he added.

Noting that many parties have boycotted the inauguration of the Parliament building and many have asked him whether he will attend it or not, being a former PM, Gowda said, “I want to tell them that I am committed to the Constitution and will go to the inauguration of the Parliament building.”

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer on Sunday followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha chamber by Prime Minister Modi. The main function is likely to begin at noon in the presence of Modi, Deve Gowda, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh among others.

(With PTI inputs)

