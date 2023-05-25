These political parties will attend inauguration of new parliament. Full list

The inauguration of the new parliament building coming up on Sunday has sparked a row amongst political parties as to who are against the event and will be boycotting the same, and those who are in favour and will be attending it. 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, issued a joint statement on Wednesday announcing to boycott the event as they called the inauguration of the new parliament building a “grave insult” and "direct assault" on democracy. Several parties who have announced their decision to attend the event saying it will be “in the true spirit of democracy” and a “momentous occasion”. (HT Photo)

On the other hand, there are several parties who have announced their decision to attend the event saying it will be “in the true spirit of democracy” and a “momentous occasion”.



Here's a full list of the parties which will attend the inauguration.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal said in a statement, "Such issues can always be debated later in the August house. Hence the BJD shall be a part of this momentous occasion. Further, the release stated, “The President of India is the Head of the Indian State. The Parliament represents the 1.4 billion people of India. Both institutions are symbols of Indian democracy and draw their authority from the Constitution of India. Their authority and stature should always be safeguarded.”

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)

YSRCP leader Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “I congratulate @narendramodi ji for dedicating the grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation. Parliament, being the temple of democracy, reflects our nation's soul and belongs to the people of our country and all the political parties. Boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy. Setting aside all political differences, I request that all political parties attend this glorious event. In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal will be attending the inauguration, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said. He added that India getting a new parliament was a moment of pride for the country and “we do not want any politics to be played at this time”.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

National People's Party (NPP)

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

Mizo National Front (MNF)

Jananayak Janata Party (JJP)

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP)

Republican Party of India (RPI)

Apna Dal (S)

India Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK)

Tamil Maanila Congress

Parties likely to attend the event:

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

