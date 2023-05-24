19 opposition parties to boycott new parliament inauguration. What did each say

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 at 12 pm in Delhi. According to reports, the new building offers spacious seats and the latest facilities. It can seat a total of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha. A view of the newly-constructed Parliament building which is set to inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.(ANI)

19 opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and others have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new building for “not inviting President Droupadi Murmu." Here's a list of the parties that have called for the boycott:

Indian National Congress (INC)

Calling for the boycott of the new parliament building on Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The Modi Government has repeatedly disrespected propriety. The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS government.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Calling for the boycott, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh tweeted, “Not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the new Parliament building is a great insult to her. This is also an insult to the tribals. The Aam Aadmi party will boycott the inauguration function in protest of Modi ji not inviting the President.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Announcing the party's decision, TMC's leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien wrote on Twitter, “Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules -- it is the foundation of Indian democracy. Prime Minister Modi doesn't get that. For him, Sunday's inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out.”

Communist Party of India factions (CPI (M), CPI)

Accusing Modi of "bypassing" the President for not just laying the foundation stone of the building but also for inaugurating it himself, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: 'There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses…”

“Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet. The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session. The first business Parliament transacts each year is the 'Motion of Thanks' to President's Address,” Yechury tweeted.

Meanwhile, CPI general secretary D Raja also said his party will not attend the ceremony.

Janata Dal United (JDU)

Speaking about the inauguration event of the new parliament building, JDU special adviser KC Tyagi said, “The JDU is strongly with the opposition over the issue… The issues raised by the opposition are valid. It would have been better had the President inaugurated the parliament building,” TOI quotes KC Tyagi as saying.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

After the Congress, AAP, TMC, and others said they'll boycott the event, the RJD also called for the official boycott of the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building. “We will boycott this,” Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

Speaking about the opposition's boycott of the inauguration of the new parliamentary building, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “It has not been done in a proper way and the decorum which should be followed, is not being followed. So, the Opposition parties have decided to boycott it.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

An NCP spokesperson was quoted by ANI as saying, “NCP will not attend the inaugural function of the New parliament building, party has decided to stand with other like-minded opposition parties on this issue.”

Shiv Sena (UBT)

“All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May and we will also do the same,” Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

Others who have called for the boycott of the event include Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), National Conference (NC), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.