PM Modi slams Opposition for acting as 'obstructive force' at Unity Day event in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Opposition, saying it had turned into "Avrodh Paksh" (obstructive force) rather than "Virodh Paksh" (opposing group), underscoring that the country needs to stay united.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a pledge during Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Parade Ground, Ekta Nagar, in Narmada on Saturday. (ANI)

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He was addressing a gathering at the Parade Ground in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

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"It is our misfortune that the Opposition has turned into Avrodh Paksh," Modi said.

Deep Dive Why did PM Modi call the Opposition “Avrodh Paksh” at the National Unity Day event? Modi said the Opposition had become an obstructive force rather than an opposing group. He accused it of trying to divide people and said the country needed to remain united. Why is Rashtriya Ekta Diwas observed on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary? The day commemorates Patel’s contribution to national unity, including bringing more than 560 princely states into the Union of India. It is observed to reinforce the country’s unity, integrity and security. How can people take part in National Unity Day? People can participate in the annual Run for Unity, which is held on Patel’s birth anniversary. The event invites citizens to reaffirm their commitment to the country’s unity and integrity.

In a veiled reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips, Modi asked, "Who is secretly meeting whom in foreign countries? Forces opposed to India are extending their support to whom? Who is speaking the language of India's enemies?"

He said the nation needs to stand united against such forces and alleged that the Opposition wants to divide the people of the country.

"Social media is being used as a weapon, rumours are being spread, and India's image is being tarnished," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "I said last year that we would not rest until the country was free from Naxalism and Maoism; that promise has been fulfilled. Though we have finished Naxals, the threat of 'dimagi Naxals' remains very high," Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I said last year that we would not rest until the country was free from Naxalism and Maoism; that promise has been fulfilled. Though we have finished Naxals, the threat of 'dimagi Naxals' remains very high," Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

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He told the gathering that India's next big steps include completely securing the country's borders, stopping infiltration and demographic changes, and moving towards a secular civil code.

"'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Best India) and 'Vikshit Bharat' are our two goals," Modi said.

The country is proceeding on the path shown by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said.