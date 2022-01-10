PM Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu on Jan 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu via video conferencing. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil will also be inaugurated in Chennai along with the medical colleges on January 12.

These new medical colleges are being established at an estimated cost of about ₹4,000 crore, out of which around ₹2,145 crore has been provided by the Union government and rest by the Tamil Nadu government, the PMO further said.

The districts where new medical colleges will be established are Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

The PMO said that the event is in line with the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to promote affordable medical education and improve health infrastructure in all parts of the country. The inauguration is being done as part of a scheme where medical colleges are being established in districts, which do not have either a government or private medical college.

The PMO also said that these colleges will have a cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats.

Meanwhile, the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is being built at a cost of ₹24 crore. It will be equipped with a spacious library, an e-library, seminar halls and a multimedia hall.

The CICT is an autonomous organisation under the Union ministry of education, and contributes to the promotion of classical Tamil by doing research activities so as to establish the ancientness and uniqueness of the language.

The institute library has a rich collection of over 45,000 ancient Tamil Books.

It also aims to translate and publish ‘Thirukkural’ in various Indian as well as 100 foreign languages.