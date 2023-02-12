Home / India News / LIVE: PM inaugurates 200th Jayanti celebrations of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati
LIVE: PM inaugurates 200th Jayanti celebrations of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 11:33 AM IST

The PM will inaugurate year-long celebrations for the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati in Delhi today, and then proceed to Rajasthan to inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

ByHT News Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital today at 11 am. After that, he will proceed to Rajasthan, to inaugurate the first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Sohna-Dausa, and lay the foundation stone for road development projects worth over 18,100 crore. 

PM Modi is scheduled to reach Dausa around 3 pm today. After addressing two public meetings in Dausa, he will proceed directly to Bengaluru where he will reach late at night, covering a total distance of over 1,750 km in the day.

Stretching across 246 kilometres and developed at a cost of over 12,150 crore, the Sohna-Dausa section will reduce the current travelling time between the two major cities from current 5 hours to just 3 hours, decongest the Delhi-Jaipur NH 48 highway, and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region. Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, meanwhile, accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of “politicising” Modi’s Dausa visit by holding a public meeting, to be addressed by the PM, close to the venue.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 12, 2023 11:21 AM IST

    Dayanand Saraswati's 200th jayanti celebrations begin

    PM Modi at the 200th jayanti celebrations of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati being held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi

  • Feb 12, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    PM Modi inaugurates birth anniversary celebrations of Dayanand Saraswati

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kickstarted the year-long celebrations of the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati in Delhi

‘Big win for Maharashtra’: Aaditya Thackeray as Koshyari exits Governor post

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 11:31 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Koshyari's resignation on Sunday morning - just a month after he had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his desire to resign.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Prez accepts Koshiyari’s resignation, announces 13 gubernatorial appointments

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 11:29 AM IST

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, whose term since 2019 has been marred by controversies, last month announced that he wants to step down

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Bhagat Singh Koshyari steps down as Maharashtra governor: Top 5 controversies

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:55 AM IST

A look at the top controversies surrounding Bhagat Singh Koshyari, often in the eye of the storm.

ByRitu Maria Johny | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Reshuffle and appointments: List of new governors set to take charge

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:49 AM IST

Reshuffle and appointment: Supreme Court judge Nazeer was appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh. Here's a list of the reshuffles and the appointments made by the President

ByMallika Soni
Video of Jaya Bachchan's outburst in Rajya Sabha viral; BJP condemns

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:47 AM IST

In the viral video, an angry Jaya Bachchan can be seen pointing her finger at Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

ByPoulomi Ghosh
BD Mishra appointed as new lieutenant governor of Ladakh

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:26 AM IST

BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as the Black Cat Commandos.

ByHT News Desk
Who is Ramesh Bais, new Maharashtra Governor? All you need to know

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:20 AM IST

Former Jharkhand and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra after President Droupadi Murmu accepted Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation on Sunday morning.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Stalin writes to Nitin Gadkari on poor road condition in Chennai. Says this…

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday wrote to the Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on the poor road conditions between Chennai to Ranipet National Highway.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Ramesh Bais new Maharashtra Governor as BS Koshyari exits

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 10:28 AM IST

BS Koshyari was at the centre of a controversy over his comment on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In 2019, Koshyari had administered an oath to Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister and Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister before the Maha Vikas Aghadi staked claim

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Morning brief: Maharashtra minister slams Aaditya Thackeray on CM challenge

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 08:59 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ByHT News Desk
Dayanand Saraswati's birth anniversary to Sohna-Dausa: PM Modi's itinerary today

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 08:47 AM IST

The PM will inaugurate year-long celebrations commemorating 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati in Delhi today, and then proceed to Rajasthan to inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

ByRitu Maria Johny | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘4 mental hospitals…’: Maha health min slams Aaditya Thackeray on CM challenge

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 08:27 AM IST

Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant on Saturday hit out at Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray over his ‘challenge’ remark to chief minister Eknath Shinde.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Delhi to Jaipur in 3 hrs, 1st stretch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to open today

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 08:41 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday. The stretch is likely to be open to traffic from Tuesday.

ByPoulomi Ghosh
LIVE: Delhi mayor elections set to take place on Feb 16

india news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 11:32 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE, February 12: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
