e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff

PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff

The SCO Summit, being held against the backdrop of the India-China border standoff, is among five virtual meetings this month that will be joined by the top leadership of the two countries

india Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair SCO Summit attended by the heads of state of Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair SCO Summit attended by the heads of state of Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. (AP Photo/File/Representative use)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday join the heads of state of China and Pakistan at the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is expected to set the agenda for the body for the coming year.

This is the first time that the annual meeting of the SCO heads of state is being held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Russia, the current chair of SCO, has organised most of the grouping’s meetings virtually this year, except for the meetings of foreign ministers and defence ministers that were held in Moscow in September.

The SCO Summit, being held against the backdrop of the India-China border standoff, is among five virtual meetings this month that will be joined by the top leadership of the two countries.

President Vladimir Putin will chair Tuesday’s virtual meeting and the heads of state of the eight SCO members – Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan – will speak for 10 minutes. The heads of state of four observer countries – Iran, Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia – will join the meet, and the SCO secretary general and executive director of the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) will also address the gathering.

Also Read: India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit

The SCO Summit is the grouping’s main body that sets the agenda and main directions for the next year. The meeting is expected to focus on all the main areas of activity, including politics, security, trade and economy, and it will conclude with the adoption of the Moscow Declaration containing the joint position of the members on global and regional issues.

There will also be statements on issues such as digital economy, Covid-19, countering terrorism, including on the internet, and countering drug trafficking. The summit is also expected to make decisions on major projects and trade and economic initiatives.

Also Read: Promote ‘local for Diwali’ to give new life to economy, says PM Narendra Modi

Modi, who has led the Indian delegation to the annual summit since India became a full member of SCO in 2017, had outlined his vision with the acronym HEALTH – covering healthcare cooperation, economic cooperation, alternative energy, literature and culture, terrorism-free society and humanitarian cooperation – at last year’s summit in Bishkek.

tags
top news
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In