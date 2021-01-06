e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to launch New Rewari-New Madar section, world’s first double-stack container train tomorrow

PM Modi to launch New Rewari-New Madar section, world’s first double-stack container train tomorrow

The corridor to be inaugurated tomorrow is situated in Haryana and Rajasthan and connects districts like Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar, the official release said.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 11:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation through video conferencing in New Delhi, Jan. 5, 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation through video conferencing in New Delhi, Jan. 5, 2021.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) spanning 306 kilometers on Thursday via video conferencing. The prime minister will also flag off double stack long haul 1.5 kilometers long container train from New Ateli to New Kishangarh in the same event.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the 306 Km New Rewari - New Madar Section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) on 7th January 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also flag off the world’s first Double Stack Long Haul 1.5 Km long Container Train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli -New Kishangarh during the event,” a release from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The governors and chief ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana will be seen in attendance. Union minister Piyush Goyal will also be present at the event.

The corridor to be inaugurated tomorrow is situated in Haryana and Rajasthan and connects districts like Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar, the official release said.

“It consists of nine newly built DFC stations in which six are crossing stations viz. New Dabla, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Pachar Malikpur, New Sakun and New Kishangarh while the other three in New Rewari, New Ateli and New Phulera are junction stations,” the PMO release stated.

The opening of the corridor will benefit various industries in Rewari – Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh areas of Rajasthan and Haryana, it added. “This section will also ensure seamless connectivity with the western ports of Kandla, Pipavav, Mundhra, and Dahej situated in Gujarat.”

The PMO also highlighted that the double stack long haul container train operation – first such in the world – will have an enhanced axle load of 25 tons and can carry four times in terms of container units compared to the current traffic on Indian Railways.

tags
top news
US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to form monitoring panels
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to form monitoring panels
Uttarakhand BJP chief calls leader of opposition ‘Budhiya’, stirs political storm
Uttarakhand BJP chief calls leader of opposition ‘Budhiya’, stirs political storm
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
24 years on, Maharashtra may okay waiver for Michael Jackson concert
24 years on, Maharashtra may okay waiver for Michael Jackson concert
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In